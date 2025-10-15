NYC’s 52nd Village Halloween Parade Celebrates Community With its Theme: It’s a Potluck!

Imagine All the People Living Life in Peas! It’s a Potluck! We saved you a seat!

We are thrilled to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Village Halloween Parade—a beloved, New York institution.” — Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated Village Halloween Parade set to take place on Friday, October 31st has announced this year’s theme: “It’s a Potluck!” to celebrate everyone coming together in challenging times.Theme statement: It’s rough out there. People are divided; othering is rampant; online echo-chambers amplify the loudest, angriest voices. Does nothing still connect us? Can we still imagine common ground? Maybe it’s time to just sit down and break some bread together. One can pinpoint the birth of civilization to the moment folks gathered to share food around a precarious fire. Conflicts tend to melt away when the simple act of passing a bowl from one hand to the next links us together and reaffirms what makes us human – to welcome the stranger, to spread abundance, to love one another or die. At its roots, Halloween is a Harvest feast, a celebration of abundance that defies the scarcity of winter.The Parade IS the Feast! We invite everyone to bring their most delectable self and dish themselves up Sixth Avenue— a feast for the eyes, the imagination and the spirit!There is room for everyone at this table. Come on in! We saved you a seat.Who could be a more apt Grand Marshal this year than ours — City Harvest — New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization. We honor them for their response to the urgent and ongoing demand for food assistance and a commitment to sustainability. This year they will rescue more than 86 million pounds of food and deliver it to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity.Since 1982, they have rescued more than one billion pounds of food and provided it for free to New Yorkers in need. To learn more, visit cityharvest.org “We are thrilled to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Village Halloween Parade—a beloved, New York institution," said Jilly Stephens, CEO of City Harvest. “Right now, food insecurity in New York City is at the highest level on record. City Harvest is committed to making sure that every one of our neighbors has access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to thrive. Together, we will feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time.”We hope you will join us for a brief moment in NYC on Halloween night — the world will live as one. The Village Halloween Parade begins at 7 p.m. ET and will proceed along Sixth Avenue, from Canal Street to 15th Street. It is free for everyone, whether watching from the sidelines or joining in costume. No ticket is required; however, ticket holders can enjoy VIP access, with options ranging from viewing the parade to walking in it or supporting it through donations.Tickets are available on the website at various levels, including:• Skip the Line Entry: Early access to the Parade• VIP Level 1: Standing Admission• VIP Level 2: Directors Chair Seating SectionAll those in costume are welcome to join. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sixth Avenue, south of Spring Street. Participants are instructed to approach the start only from the south at Canal Street and 6th Avenue.The parade will be televised live on NY1 starting at 8 p.m. ET.Following the parade, there will be an official after party at House of Yes, renamed “A Vampire Ball” for the evening. The party will open its doors at 9 p.m. ET for all those 18 years and older and will offer a $5,000 cash prize for the Best Costume. The party will take place in Industry City, Brooklyn and go on until 5 a.m. ET. See the website for details. www.vampireball.nyc Interviews are available with Jeanne Fleming, the Artistic and Producing Director of the parade and City Harvest TBA.For more information on how to participate or attend, please visit halloween-nyc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.