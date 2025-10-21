City Harvest Named Grand Marshal of 52nd Village Halloween Parade, Represented by Award-Winning Restaurateur Simon Kim

Backdrop Sketch by Richard W. Prouse Simon Kim

Attend the iconic New York City Halloween Parade – It's a Potluck!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village Halloween Parade is proud to announce that this year’s Grand Marshal will be City Harvest , New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization, represented by Michelin-starred restaurateur Simon Kim , who will serve as their spokesperson and lead the 52nd Annual Parade on Friday, October 31st.Simon Kim is the award-winning restaurateur behind the Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse, as well as a dedicated longtime supporter of City Harvest. As a member of City Harvest’s Board and Food Council, Kim has been instrumental in raising awareness and resources to fight food insecurity across the five boroughs. Since 1982, City Harvest has rescued more than one billion pounds of food and distributed it, free of charge, to New Yorkers facing hunger.Known for his innovative culinary style and philanthropic leadership, Simon embodies the spirit of community celebrated by this year’s parade theme, “It’s a Potluck!” The theme honors nourishment, generosity, and the creative abundance that flourishes when communities come together to share what they have. In that spirit, City Harvest perfectly reflects the heart of this year’s celebration, uniting food, art, and compassion as they invite everyone to join Simon Kim in sharing creativity and connection this Halloween night.“It’s an honor to represent City Harvest for the Village Halloween Parade,” said Simon Kim, CEO and Founder of Gracious Hospitality Management. “As a restaurateur, I love bringing people together to celebrate and enjoy life’s special moments. This year’s parade theme, It’s a Potluck, shows everyone should have a seat at the table and access to high-quality, nutritious food. I’m so excited to be a part of this New York City tradition with City Harvest as we all come together in support of our neighbors in need.”− When: Friday, October 31st, at 7 p.m. ET; line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. ET− Where: Line-up begins on Sixth Avenue south of Spring Street and proceeds from Canal Street to 15th StreetNo ticket is required; however, ticket holders can enjoy VIP access, ranging from prime viewing spots to the option of walking in the parade. Tickets are available on the website at various levels.Interviews are available with Simon Kim, along with Jeanne Fleming, Artistic and Producing Director of the parade.About Simon Kim:Simon Kim is the CEO and Founder of Gracious Hospitality Management, the brand behind Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse with locations in New York, Miami, Singapore, and Las Vegas. Born in Seoul, Kim opened COTE in 2017—the world's only Michelin-starred Korean tabletop grill restaurant—which quickly earned a Michelin star, James Beard nominations, and recognition as one of America's best new restaurants. He also launched the acclaimed fried chicken concept COQODAQ in 2024. Beyond his restaurants, Kim is deeply committed to supporting local AAPI communities through his annual Taste of Asia event, which has raised over $4 million for organizations including City Harvest, where he serves as a Food Council member.About City Harvest:City Harvest is New York City’s first and largest food rescue organization. We rescue nutritious, high-quality food that would otherwise go to waste and deliver it for free to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Marketsacross the five boroughs. In response to the urgent and ongoing demand for food assistance and a commitment to sustainability, this year we will rescue more than 86 million pounds of food and deliver it to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. With deep connections to the communities where we work and with a focus on localized investment, City Harvest is dedicated to strengthening our network of agency partners and the local food system through capacity building, advocacy, and nutrition education. Through our food rescue model, we support environmental health—this year, we will prevent the equivalent of more than 25.4 million kilograms of CO2 from entering the atmosphere—while providing New Yorkers with the food they need to thrive. City Harvest is recognized as a leading equity-driven organization and has been named one of America's Top 100 Charities by Forbes. Since our founding in 1982, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of food and provided it for free to our neighbors in need. To learn more, visit cityharvest.org.About the Village Halloween Parade:The Village Halloween Parade is a vital part of New York City's cultural landscape, dedicated to enhancing the city's imaginative spirit through large-scale participatory events. As the only parade in the country with an artistic foundation at its core, the Halloween Parade inspires hundreds of thousands to step into the streets, transforming public spaces with creativity, freedom, and celebration. By animating the senses and fostering a renewed connection to the city's environment, the parade strengthens the spirit of community, continuity, and shared joy among New Yorkers and visitors alike.Driven by a mission to rejuvenate the city's spirit and economy, the Village Halloween Parade continues to play a unique role in New York’s cultural life, bringing people together to experience the power of art in motion.For more information on how to participate or attend, please visit halloween-nyc.com.

