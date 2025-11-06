Couples can Get Married for Good with the New 'Emerald Enchantment' Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

New Emerald Enchantment Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel features Elphaba and Glinda characters with live musical performances

New All-Inclusive Package features three characters and “Popular” Broadway songs performed live at the Wedding

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famed for its theatrical, themed weddings, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel launches its newest package catered to those whose love defies gravity. The “Emerald Enchantment” Wedding Package brings Broadway to the chapel with live musical performances and a cast of three characters impersonations including Glinda the Good, Elphaba and Prince Fiyero.This one-of-a-kind wedding experience lets couples celebrate their love with the theatrical flair of a Broadway production, from smoke and fog effects filling the air to a Yellow Brick Road aisle. The “Emerald Enchantment” Wedding Package, valued at $2500, includes all photos and is available now. The package features:• Elphaba and Glinda characters to sing and perform• Prince Fiyero character as your officiant• Professional Photographer to include ceremony photos• Posed photo shoot following the ceremony• All Ceremony Photos plus Posed Photos with Digital Copyright• Ceremony Video• Choice of “Good Witch” or “Bad Witch” Bouquet• Coordinating Boutonniere• Complimentary Limousine Transportation• Livestream Link• Oz Themed Décor with Live Musical Performances• Certificate Holder• Couple’s name in lights on Viva’s Jumbo Marquee on Las Vegas Boulevard• Up to 80 GuestsCouples interested in exchanging vows and turning “One Short Day” into a memory to last a lifetime can do so now at https://www.funvegasweddings.com/wicked-emerald-enchantment . The Emerald Enchantment Wedding Package is available exclusively at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel for $2,500 (plus tax and fees), and couples may reserve it for their desired wedding date and time with a $250 deposit.Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with theatrical productions, it’s the only chapel in Las Vegas where an Elvis can literally drive the couple into the chapel in his famous pink Cadillac. Theatrical details like smoke and fog and a variety of officiant options from the Grim Reaper to Darth Vader onto a full-scale production of Rocky Horror Picture Show turn a couple’s special day into a wedding for the record books. Additional themes include everything from famous movie and TV characters to iconic musicians, historical characters and much more. If you can dream it, Viva can make it happen. Beyond that, all couples married or renewing their vows at the chapel will get their name in lights following their ceremony on Viva’s marquee sign right on Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information, visit FunVegasWeddings.com. Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel is part if the Wed Famously Chapels, a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand: Vegas Weddings, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and the World-Famous Little White Wedding Chapel. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

