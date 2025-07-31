Veteran Autism Advocate Launches Non-Profit Mentorship and Groundbreaking Autism Concierge Service, Lynda Tache Global

From nonprofit consulting to personal coaching, an educational webinar series, autism concierge planning services, and more, Lynda Tache Global is here to help you lead with purpose and navigate a most important journey towards hope. LyndaTacheGlobal.com

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism non-profit leader Lynda Tache once again is set to transform the space for autism and neurodivergent care in Southern Nevada and beyond with the launch of Lynda Tache Global . The company will continue Founder Lynda Tache’s longtime commitment to advancing autism and other neurodivergent awareness, education, and support through a new Autism Concierge Service , offering personalized life plans and care coordination to individuals and families navigating their distinct journeys. The company will also utilize Tache’s years of expertise as a non-profit leader, providing guidance to both start-up and established charities as well as businesses looking to maximize their charitable giving.“I am truly thrilled to launch Lynda Tache Global and share the knowledge I’ve gathered and bring all of my years of experience in the non-profit and autism-related care to the forefront and further serve this amazing community and beyond,” said Lynda Tache, founder and Chief Empowerment Officer of Lynda Tache Global. “The new Autism Concierge Service is about more than just convenience — it’s about empowering families with hope, guidance and support as they move through their life journey in neurodivergent care.”Lynda Tache Global will offer personalized support utilizing Tache and her network of professionals she’s amassed and the organizations she has built and worked with throughout her tenured career. In addition, LyndaTacheGlobal.com will offer a variety of resources for those looking for personalized guidance as they move through the different stages of finding care. From “Office Hours” webinars to Autism Awareness Safety Cards offering simpler ways of conveying one’s current feelings, these services will serve as a beacon of hope for those in search of answers whether newly diagnosed or moving through life’s phases. The groundbreaking new Autism Concierge Service will take Tache’s years of experience as both a mom and autism advocate to be the hand that guides clients through all the emotions, life stages and critical transitions that coincide with living with autism and other neurodivergent conditions.CEO Lynda Tache brings decades of experience having lived this journey herself with her son Grant and Chief Inspiration Officer who has autism and other related conditions. After his diagnosis, Tache found herself a single mother desperately looking for answers and her path led her to found Grant a Gift Autism and the Ackerman Center, Nevada’s premier center for autism treatment and resources. During this time, Tache also advocated on behalf of the neurodivergent and other underserved populations, helping to shape policy in Nevada and lead the charge for change on how disabilities are treated and funded in the state. After moving on from Grant a Gift in 2017, Tache later helped launch Collaboration Center Foundation, a 5-acre campus for inclusion that’s a hub for various non-profits, therapists and more, servicing individuals and families with a variety of developmental, intellectual, physical and learning disabilities of all ages. Through Lynda Tache Global, Tache brings her expertise in these areas to her clients, whether they are looking for that hand to hold on to in their autism journey or an advisor as leaders grow their non-profit.For more information on Lynda Tache Global and the Autism Concierge Services, please visit LyndaTacheGlobal.com and connect socially at @lyndatacheglobal on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube or follow on X at @LyndaTGlobal.ABOUT LYNDA TACHE GLOBALLynda Tache Global supports non-profits seeking greater impact in the communities they serve and for families affected by autism and neurodivergence, offering a compassionate voice, trusted guidance, resources and advocacy. As a parent of a child with autism, Founder Lynda Tache brings more than 20 years of non-profit, policy and leadership experience, empowering communities to build a better future. The company is at the forefront for autism-related care with its Autism Concierge Services, providing a kind and knowledgeable hand to families affected by autism and other developmental conditions as they navigate their journey towards hope and resilience. For more information visit LyndaTacheGlobal.com and connect socially at @lyndatacheglobal.

Meet Lynda of Lynda Tache Global. After decades advocating for nonprofits and families touched by autism, she presents a place for compassion, hope and impact.

