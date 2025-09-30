TIL DEATH…FOR LIFE: Two Souls Become One with New 'Cursed Hearse' Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

(L-R) The Undertaker and Bones preside over this soul-inducing ceremony at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

All-Inclusive Package features Bones, the soul-uniting Officiant entering the fog-filled Chapel in a vintage Hearse driven by The Undertaker!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New package launches as Spooky Wedding Season approaches and Chapel expands its hours this October as the entire property is taken over by all things frightful with back-to-back weddings from 9 am to midnight on Halloween.It’s the ride of a lifetime with the new “ Cursed Hearse Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel . Famed for its theatrical, themed weddings, it is the only chapel in which an actual vehicle can drive into the chapel itself. Now couples and guests will be greeted in the chapel’s graveyard setting as characters, including “BONES” the officiant to the undead and “The Undertaker” enter the chapel in a hearse, with smoke and fog effects filling the air, to then take the stage and oversee the fated nuptials with Southern Gothic elegance.The “Cursed Hearse” Wedding Package, valued at $1750, includes all photos and is available now. The package features:• Cursed Hearse Entrance into the Chapel carrying BONES and driven by The Undertaker• The Undertaker as your witness (if you so choose)• Professional Photographer to include ceremony photos• Posed photo shoot following the ceremony• All Ceremony Photos plus Posed Photos with Digital Copyright• 1 Ceremony Video• 6 Rose Bouquet• Coordinating Boutonniere• Complimentary Limousine Transportation• Livestream Link• Graveyard Décor• Cursed Hearse Wedding Music• Grand Exit in Second Line Fashion with BONES and The Undertaker joining• Couple’s name in lights on Viva’s Jumbo Marquee on Las Vegas Boulevard• Up to 80 GuestsCouples interested in exchanging vows where love and the supernatural intertwine can do so now at https://www.funvegasweddings.com/cursed-hearse-theme-wedding . The package itself is $1,750 (plus tax and fees), but only $100 to reserve the desired wedding date and time.October at Viva Las Vegas Wedding ChapelThe new package launches just as spooky season begins where Viva Las Vegas thrives like a zombie on fresh brains. Gothic weddings at the chapel are available year-round and truly shine like a black diamond in October with officiants including the likes of the Grim Reaper, Count Dracula, Beetlejuice, Chucky, Freddy Kreuger, Elvira and more. Even Zombie Elvis is known to make a cameo.Come Thursday, October 1, the entire chapel and grounds will be decked out in all things scary, creepy, fantastical and fun. The Main Chapel, where all theme weddings take place, will be decked out in graveyard décor all month long. Typically closed on Sundays and Mondays, the chapel will be open every Sunday in October beginning October 12 with the occasional Monday wedding as well. Then, on Halloween itself, the chapel is booked every 30 minutes starting at 9 a.m. until midnight, with just a few wedding timeslots still available. It’s a month for the macabre and for brides dressed in black and Viva welcomes all couples with giant, spooky open arms.Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with theatrical productions, it’s the only chapel in Las Vegas where an Elvis can literally drive the couple into the chapel in his famous pink Cadillac. Theatrical details like smoke and fog and a variety of officiant options from the Grim Reaper to Darth Vader onto a full-scale production of Rocky Horror Picture Show turn a couple’s special day into a wedding for the record books. Additional themes include everything from famous movie and TV characters to iconic musicians, historical characters and much more. If you can dream it, Viva can make it happen. Beyond that, all couples married or renewing their vows at the chapel will get their name in lights following their ceremony on Viva’s marquee sign right on Las Vegas Boulevard. For more information, visit FunVegasWeddings.com. Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel is part if the Wed Famously Chapels, a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand: Vegas Weddings, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel and the World-Famous Little White Wedding Chapel. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

Til Death Do Us Part...Literally, with the Cursed Hearse Themed Wedding Package at Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

