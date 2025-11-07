Suzanna Young’s The Darkness of Ragnarök Redefines Survival Fiction with Science and Myth

Suzanna Young’s The Darkness of Ragnarök fuses science, myth, and survival in a gripping apocalyptic thriller.

TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Suzanna Young bridges the gap between mystery and reason in her book, The Darkness of Ragnarök: Shadows of Midgard . The book mixes science fiction, mythology, and the supernatural. It invites readers to question how far science can go when faced with forces beyond comprehension.Set in a near-future world destroyed by a cosmic catastrophe, the survival of humanity depends on revealing the secrets of ancient Norse prophecy. When a comet storm triggers global darkness, scientists Deena Kross and archaeologist Dan are forced to unite thirteen crystal skulls believed to hold the power to restore life and light. What begins as a mission of logic quickly transforms into a spiritual reckoning as the team discovers that truth may lie between fact and faith.Suzanna Young’s writing mainly balances high-stakes tension with emotional depth, draws readers into a haunting exploration of sacrifice, courage, and the unseen threads connecting science and myth. The Darkness of Ragnarök asks an interesting question: What happens when the world’s greatest minds confront something they cannot explain?The Darkness of Ragnarök: Shadows of Midgard is now available on Amazon About the AuthorSuzanna Young was born in the East Midlands and is now based in Wales, UK. She has long been fascinated by Norse mythology and the paranormal. Her storytelling mixes realism with mysticism, challenges readers to see where ancient belief meets modern understanding.

