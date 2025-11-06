ECI Software Solutions Certifies Image Star’s Capsul Printer Line with Printanista

Certification extends ECI’s industry-leading data collection technology to the Capsul printer family, ensuring reliable monitoring, seamless device management

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of AI powered end-to-end business management software and services, today announced Printinista certification of the Capsul printer line from Image Star, its premier device management solution for the office technology industry.

Printanista, powered by ECI’s industry-leading Data Collection Agent (DCA), remotely captures print volumes, device status, and service alerts from tens of millions of devices each day. The new certification ensures that Capsul printers and multifunction devices can be seamlessly monitored and managed within Printanista, giving office technology dealers real-time visibility and control over their fleets.

“This certification strengthens an already long-standing strategic relationship between ECI and Image Star,” said Laryssa Alexander, President of ECI’s Field Service Division. “By validating Capsul printers with Printanista, we’re giving dealers another layer of reliability and choice as they grow their managed print services programs. It’s another step forward in our commitment to connect the industry through smarter, more integrated solutions.”

Image Star has been a long-time ECI strategic alliance through PO Processor, which automates supply order workflows by directly integrating with leading vendors. Image Star also leverages ECI’s DCA (Data Collection Agent) technology to power its Suite Fleet MPS program. Adding Printanista certification for the Capsul line reinforces both vendors’ shared focus on reliability, efficiency, and dealer enablement.

“We design all Capsul products with the independent reseller in mind, which is why we prioritize aggressive pricing without compromising on the features users need,” said Philip Crean, Chief Commercial Officer for Image Star. “MPS is a prime growth opportunity for the channel in multi-site and SMB accounts where Capsul’s value stands out. For our partners, ECI’s impressive suite of device management tools makes it a first-choice solution, so we are excited to offer Printanista certification for a seamless experience. Paired with Image Star’s e-automate PO Processor partnership, it gives dealers a turnkey solution for Capsul supply fulfillment.”

This latest initiative marks a further evolution in the relationship between ECI and Image Star, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to delivering more connected, data-driven solutions for the office technology industry.

To learn more about ECI Printanista, visit: https://www.ecisolutions.com/products/printanista-hub/

About ECI

ECI Software Solutions provides AI powered cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, building supply, office technology, field service, and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

About Image Star

Image Star is a wholesale distributor of hardware, software, supplies, and solutions for the workplace IT industry. Image Star carries globally recognized brands, emerging innovators, and its own house brands for high performance at exceptional value. Our mission is to help independent IT channel resellers tap into new technology and thrive, and we have the broad line card and SMB-focused specialty services to make it happen. Learn more at https://imagestar.site.

About Capsul

Capsul is a brand of everyday office essentials engineered to deliver high performance, accessible technology, and exceptional value. Focused on simplicity and reliability, Capsul offers a curated lineup of IT peripherals designed to meet the needs of small businesses and home offices. With its philosophy of “Essential Innovation,” Capsul strips away unnecessary complexity to provide exactly what users need—and nothing they don’t. Distributed exclusively through Image Star, Capsul empowers resellers with competitive pricing, intuitive products, and robust support to drive success in the fast-growing SOHO segment. Learn more at https://capsuloffice.com.

