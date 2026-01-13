ECI Software Solutions Names Graham Younger as Chief Revenue Officer

Proven SaaS revenue leader joins ECI to accelerate growth and strengthen go-to-market execution

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”), a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, announced the appointment of Graham Younger as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With more than 20 years of revenue leadership experience, Younger will lead ECI’s go-to-market strategy, bringing greater alignment across sales, customer success, and commercial operations as the company continues to scale.

“Graham joins ECI at a pivotal moment as we move into the next phase of our growth,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI. “Our continued investment in AI is reshaping how customers run their businesses, and it’s critical that we bring those capabilities to market with clarity and purpose. Graham has led revenue teams through rapid growth and competitive pressure, and his leadership will help us scale with discipline while staying focused on what matters most to our customers.”

Younger has held senior leadership roles at Highspot, Box, SuccessFactors, Oracle, and IBM. Most recently, he served as President at Highspot, a leading sales enablement platform. As Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Box, he helped the company achieve four times revenue growth around their IPO. He also led SuccessFactors global human capital management business following its acquisition by SAP, powering more than $1 billion in SaaS revenue.

“I’m excited to join ECI at an important inflection point for the company,” said Graham Younger, CRO at ECI. “ECI has a strong foundation, a loyal customer base, and a growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions that can make a real difference for the industries that it serves. I’m looking forward to working with the team to accelerate our growth, deepen customer relationships, and help customers fully realize the value of ECI’s technology.”

