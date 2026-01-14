ECI Software Solutions Named ERP Product Leader from Frost & Sullivan

ECI Software Solutions logo

Independent analyst recognizes ECI’s industry-specific ERP and practical AI approach for SMB manufacturers

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECI Software Solutions, a leader in AI-powered, cloud-based business management software and services, today announced it has been named 2025 Best Practices Product Leader by Frost & Sullivan for SMB Manufacturing in North America, its highest product specific honor.

The recognition is based on Frost & Sullivan’s independent market analysis of ERP providers serving small and mid-sized manufacturers. The firm cited ECI’s purpose-built, industry-specific ERP platforms, practical and embedded approach to AI, and proven execution at scale as key differentiators versus horizontal ERP providers. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, ECI’s solutions are built to reflect how manufacturers actually operate, enabling faster decisions, tighter cost control, and greater resilience across job shop, mixed-mode, and batch and process environments.

Frost & Sullivan highlighted ECI’s manufacturing ecosystem, which includes JobBOSS², M1, Deacom, and Ridder iQ, noting that each platform is optimized for the specific needs of its target segment. Deacom, in particular, is cited as a disruptive force in batch and process manufacturing, where many competitors rely on outdated or bolt-on solutions.

“What differentiates ECI is not simply its use of AI, but how intentionally that intelligence is applied,” said Sankara Narayanan, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan. “By embedding autonomous and assisted intelligence directly into manufacturing workflows and designing every capability with a clear purpose, ECI reduces complexity for users while enabling faster, more confident execution across the business.”

This practical approach extends across ECI’s AI capabilities, including agentic quoting and AI-powered BOM creation, which automate administrative work, improve accuracy, and help manufacturers respond faster while maintaining quality and cost control.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan,” said Sarah Hagan, President and COO at ECI Software Solutions. “SMB manufacturers are under constant pressure from rising costs, supply chain volatility, and labor constraints. Our focus remains on delivering industry-specific, AI-driven solutions that remove friction, improve efficiency, and help manufacturers grow profitably.”

Frost & Sullivan’s Product Leadership Recognition reflects ECI’s performance across product innovation, customer impact, and growth potential, as well as its ability to deliver rapid time-to-value and scale alongside customers as their needs evolve.

Read the full report, here.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end-to-end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 25,000 customers in more than 90 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and Australia. For more information, visit www.ECIsolutions.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is the Growth Pipeline Company™. We power our clients to a future shaped by growth. Our Growth Pipeline as a Service™ provides the CEO and the CEO's growth team with a continuous and rigorous platform of growth opportunities, ensuring long-term success. To achieve positive outcomes, our team leverages over 60 years of experience, coaching organizations of all types and sizes across 6 continents with our proven best practices. To power your Growth Pipeline future, visit Frost & Sullivan at http://www.frost.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.