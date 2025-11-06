Enjoy a stroll and s’mores with MDC program in Joplin Nov. 22

JOPLIN, Mo. – The cool fall breeze is a welcome reprieve after summer’s humid days, and what better way to enjoy autumn than to take a nature walk and snack on tasty treats.

Join Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) naturalists in Joplin for “Conservation Families: Stroll & S'mores” Nov. 22 from 4-5:30 p.m. at Wildcat Park. Participants should meet at Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center’s gazebo, 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin, before the event starts. Register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213172

MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will lead the group for a fall stroll in Joplin’s Wildcat Park. The walk is rated as easy, but be sure to dress for the weather and bring a comfy outdoor chair. Following the walk, participants will gather around a fire and make delectable s’mores.

This event is recommended for ages seven and up. Registration is required.

To find out more about the Nov. 22 program or other events from the MDC Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, call 417-629-3434. The education center is located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.