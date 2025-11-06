Pardon Advocate and Second Chance Firm Founder Corey Brinson Addresses Legal Ethics at UConn School of Law

Founder Corey Brinson

Corey J. Brinson spoke at UConn School of Law on Nov. 6th, 2025, sharing lessons on legal ethics, accountability, and professional responsibility.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Connecticut School of Law welcomed Corey J. Brinson, Founder and President of The Second Chance Firm, as a guest speaker for its Legal Profession course earlier today. Brinson, a UConn Law graduate and former attorney, shared his personal journey and insights on professional responsibility and legal ethics with current law students.

This appearance marks the ninth time Brinson has been invited to speak to UConn Law’s Legal Profession classes, which examine the practical applications of ethical standards in the legal field. His talk centered on the lessons learned from his own career—including the circumstances surrounding his law license suspension—and emphasized the enduring importance of integrity, accountability, and transparency in legal practice.

“Corey’s willingness to speak candidly about his experience has made a real impact on our students,” said the course instructor. “He doesn’t sugarcoat what happened and takes full responsibility. His openness provides students with a rare, authentic perspective on professional ethics and the real-world consequences of ethical lapses.”

Students have consistently praised Brinson’s presentations as among the most memorable aspects of their legal education. One student wrote following a prior lecture, “Last week’s talk with Corey was incredible. Several of my friends and I agreed it was one of the best class experiences in law school.”

Through The Second Chance Firm, Brinson now dedicates his work to helping individuals across Connecticut with criminal records apply for Absolute Pardons through the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles. His advocacy underscores rehabilitation, redemption, and reintegration—principles that echo his message to future attorneys about ethics and the possibility of professional renewal.

“Speaking to law students about ethics is deeply personal for me,” Brinson said. “I remind them that the decisions they make early in their careers can define the rest of their lives. My goal is to help them understand both the privilege and the responsibility that come with joining this profession.”

Brinson is a two-time graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor (2005) and Master of Laws (2021) degrees.

For more information about The Second Chance Firm and its mission to help Connecticut residents navigate the pardon process, visit www.secondchancefirm.com

