HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Second Chance Firm Announces More Than 300 Pardons Granted Since Founding.

The Second Chance Firm, a Connecticut-based pardon consulting organization, today announced that it has supported clients in obtaining more than 300 pardons granted by the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles since its founding in 2019.

The milestone highlights the organization’s role in assisting Connecticut residents seeking to erase their criminal records through the state’s Absolute Pardon process. An Absolute Pardon, when granted, results in the complete erasure of an individual’s criminal record, expanding access to employment, housing, and professional opportunities.

“Each pardon represents a life changed and a new beginning,” said Corey Brinson, Founder and President of The Second Chance Firm. “Since 2019, our mission has been to help clients prepare strong, complete applications that reflect their growth and rehabilitation. Reaching this milestone underscores the importance of second chances and the opportunities they create.”

The Second Chance Firm provides consulting services to help individuals navigate the Connecticut pardon process. Services include eligibility reviews, assistance with collecting documentation, drafting personal statements, and preparation for hearings before the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

According to the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles, Absolute Pardons are available to individuals who have demonstrated rehabilitation and who meet eligibility requirements, including at least three years since the last misdemeanor conviction and at least five years since the last felony conviction.

For additional information about pardon eligibility in Connecticut or to schedule a consultation, visit www.secondchancefirm.com.

