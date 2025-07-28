Second Chance Firm Offers Pardon Preparation Support for Connecticut Residents Seeking a Fresh Start

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For individuals in Connecticut with a criminal record, clearing the path to new employment, housing, and personal freedom often begins with one pivotal step: applying for an Absolute Pardon. The Second Chance Firm, founded by Corey Brinson, provides pardon preparation services for those ready to leave their past behind and embrace a new beginning.

The firm’s consulting services are designed to support clients through every stage of the Connecticut pardon application process—from verifying eligibility and gathering required documentation to developing personal statements and preparing for hearings before the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles.

With over 20 years of combined experience across the criminal justice system, public service, and community advocacy, Brinson and his team offer structured guidance for individuals who are ready to rebuild. Having worked with more than 400 clients, the firm focuses exclusively on Connecticut residents who are eligible for pardon consideration under the state’s current guidelines.

“Every day, we meet individuals who have done the hard work to turn their lives around. They’re contributing to their communities and providing for their families, but their record continues to hold them back,” said Brinson, Founder and President of The Second Chance Firm. “Our goal is to help them present their progress to the Board with confidence, clarity, and professionalism.”

Brinson’s credentials include a Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law, an LLM in Human Rights and Social Justice, and a Master of Business Administration. His past experience includes time in private practice, municipal leadership, nonprofit advocacy, and military service. While Brinson is not a licensed attorney and The Second Chance Firm is not a law firm, the organization provides consulting services that focus solely on the pardon process.

The firm’s approach centers on organization, preparation, and integrity. Clients are supported with comprehensive application reviews, statement development assistance, and guidance on how to present their story in a way that aligns with the Board’s expectations. The firm emphasizes transparency throughout the process and works closely with each client to build a complete and timely application package.

Pardon eligibility in Connecticut typically requires a waiting period of three years for misdemeanors and five years for felonies. The Second Chance Firm encourages anyone unsure of their eligibility to schedule a no-obligation consultation to better understand their options.

Those interested in learning more or beginning the pardon preparation process can visit the firm’s official website at www.secondchancefirm.com.

Media Contact:

Corey Brinson

The Second Chance Firm

Phone: 1 (800) 783-0504

Email: info@secondchancefirm.com

Website: www.secondchancefirm.com

