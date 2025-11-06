Apply for Computer Science Incentive Fund Grant Opportunities

The Iowa Department of Education is currently offering two funding opportunities to help develop and support high-quality computer science education.

The Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund helps build the capacity of high-quality computer science instruction within Iowa’s schools. The program offers grant funding for educator endorsements and district professional development in computer science education.

Public schools, accredited nonpublic schools, school district consortia and Area Education Agencies can apply for a Computer Science Professional Development grant to provide proven computer science professional development opportunities for their educators. Additionally, public and accredited nonpublic schools can apply for a Computer Science Educator Endorsement grant to provide tuition reimbursement for educators who attain a computer science endorsement. The grant funds are intended to supplement, not supplant, existing resources.

“We are pleased to continue providing professional development support to Iowa schools and educators,” said Department computer science education consultant Michelle Meier. “With highly trained computer science educators, Iowa can continue to expand the outstanding learning opportunities in computer science and AI for our students, who are impacted by rapidly changing technology every day.”

The Computer Science Professional Development application is due Nov. 14. The Computer Science Educator Endorsement application is due May 31, 2026. Both applications are available on IowaGrants.gov. Additional details and supplemental documents on the two computer science opportunities can be found on the Department’s Iowa Computer Science Professional Development webpage.

State law requires accredited high schools to offer at least one high-quality computer science course. Middle schools must offer high-quality computer science instruction in either seventh or eighth grade and elementary schools must include computer science instruction in at least one grade level.

Questions regarding the Iowa Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund and the two applications can be directed to Michelle Meier, computer science education consultant, at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.