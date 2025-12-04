New contest prompts Iowa students to highlight what America means to them

The Iowa Department of Education has launched a new contest, offering students in grades 3-12 an opportunity to learn and reflect on what America and the American founding means to them.

The Iowa America 250 Student Contest asks students to express themselves through an essay, poem or video submission detailing their viewpoint of the United States. Any Iowa student from a public or accredited nonpublic school in grades 3-12 can participate. All submissions will be entered into one of three grade band levels for grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12.

Contest participants will select a topic from four provided prompts to develop their essay, poem or video. The four prompts focus on the impact and contribution of the following areas in Iowa and the United States:

● Creativity and innovation

● People

● Places and events

● America’s founding principles

Students can submit their contest entry through March 6, 2026. Governor Kim Reynolds will honor the top three entries from each grade band level at an awards ceremony in May 2026. Top student entries in each category will also be on display at the 2026 Iowa State Fair.

As a part of the overall Iowa America 250 Commission initiative, the Iowa America 250 Student Contest helps celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Last month, Gov. Reynolds signed an executive order establishing an America 250 Task Force to honor America’s 250th birthday. The Iowa Department of Education is one of 17 members on this public-private partnership committee.

Additional information and full contest details can be found on the Department's Iowa America 250 Student Contest webpage. Specific questions regarding the Iowa America 250 Student Contest can be directed to Department Administrative Consultant Stefanie Rosenberg Wager at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.