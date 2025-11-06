Legacy Over Luxury by Derrick D. Harris Calls for a Return to Purpose, Discipline, and Peace

A former professional athlete, educator, and financial literacy coach turns hard lessons into a blueprint for lasting stability

TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Legacy Over Luxury , Derrick D. Harris writes about the kind of wealth that can’t be flaunted but can be passed on. The book is a guide for readers who want to move beyond survival and start building lives of structure, balance, and purpose.Derrick’s life has never followed an easy path. Raised by a single mother in Texas and California, he fought through illness, loss, and uncertainty to earn a career in professional basketball across Europe. He eventually found his calling in classrooms and community programs, helping others understand what true stability looks like. His experience as a teacher, coach, and now financial professional shapes every page.Legacy Over Luxury isn’t about getting rich. It’s about learning how to manage what you already have. The book challenges readers to let go of the habits that keep them stuck and build a plan that outlasts them. Harris offers a perspective rooted in accountability, showing how faith, planning, and stewardship can replace anxiety with confidence.He also speaks directly to first-generation builders: the ones who carry the pressure of being “the first to make it.” Through honest writing, he reminds them that legacy starts with clarity. It’s not measured by things but by peace of mind, by knowing your family will be okay when you’re gone.Derrick’s message is simple: make better decisions today so others don’t have to recover from them tomorrow. The book gives space for readers to slow down, face their fears about money, and trust that consistency is stronger than luck.Legacy Over Luxury offers guidance for anyone ready to stop performing success and start living it with purpose and calm.About the AuthorDerrick D. Harris is a former professional basketball player, educator, and financial literacy advocate whose life reflects the strength of discipline and faith. After playing across Europe for several years, he returned home to work in education as a teacher, coach, and mentor. Today, he helps individuals and families apply those same principles (focus, patience, and structure) to their finances and daily lives. He writes and speaks with the same clarity he once brought to the court, turning lived experience into guidance that’s both relatable and actionable.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.