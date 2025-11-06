Proven Media Champions Women’s Leadership as Presenting Partner of The Grass Ceiling Honors at Blunt Brunch Nationals

Proven Media Logo Kim Prince Founder and CEO of Proven Media

Proven Media Champions Women’s Leadership as Presenting Partner

As a women-founded agency built by a team of incredible women, Proven Media is proud to celebrate those who are rewriting the rules of leadership,” — Kim Prince, Founder and CEO of Proven Media

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women-owned and led Proven Media, one of the nation’s top-ranking public relations firms specializing in cannabis since 2014, will join forces with Blunt Brunch, GreenState, and Cann Studio to present The Grass Ceiling Honors during Blunt Brunch Nationals on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas at MJBizCon 2025.The Grass Ceiling Honors will recognize women who are breaking barriers, uplifting others, and redefining what leadership looks like in the modern cannabis industry. One honoree from each U.S. region will be selected, reflecting the diverse talent and innovation shaping the future of cannabis.“As a women-founded agency built by a team of incredible women, Proven Media is proud to celebrate those who are rewriting the rules of leadership,” said Kim Prince, founder and CEO of Proven Media. “For over a decade, our mission has been to amplify the voices that move this industry forward. Supporting The Grass Ceiling Honors aligns perfectly with our belief that when women rise, the entire industry rises with them.”Honorees will be spotlighted across multiple platforms from the MJBizCon show floor to exclusive networking events. Each recipient will also receive access to professional services and earned-media opportunities from event partners, designed to elevate their personal brand and expand their impact within the cannabis community.Adding a special touch to the celebration, each winner will be presented with a custom trophy from My Bud Vase, honoring their creativity, courage, and contribution to the cannabis movement. Winners will also receive complimentary tickets to Mariah Carey’s “Christmastime in Las Vegas” concert, courtesy of the presenting sponsors, for an unforgettable evening celebrating empowerment, artistry, and community.“The Grass Ceiling Honors shines a light on leaders who are not only excelling in business but are using their platforms to drive equity, education, and community progress,” said a spokesperson for the event. “These changemakers are the heartbeat of cannabis culture and innovation.”Nominations are now open for individuals who exemplify leadership, advocacy, and integrity in cannabis. Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will select five honorees, one from each U.S. region—based on the following criteria:Industry LeadershipDemonstrates bold vision in cannabis innovation, policy, or researchAdvocacy & Education: Promotes awareness, inclusion, and responsible engagementCommunity Impact: Contributes through mentorship, philanthropy, or social-impact initiativesIntegrity & Compliance: Upholds the highest ethical and regulatory standardsPublic Influence & Storytelling: Uses visibility and authenticity to inspire and shape perceptionWinners will be announced during Blunt Brunch Nationals in Las Vegas, with special recognition events and media features to follow. To nominate a changemaker please visit: https://www.greenstate.com/business/grass-ceiling-honors-nomination/ About The Grass Ceiling HonorsThe Grass Ceiling Honors celebrates women leaders driving innovation, inclusion, and progress in the legal cannabis industry. Through recognition, resources, and storytelling, the initiative highlights changemakers who are paving the way for a more equitable and empowered cannabis future.About Proven MediaProven Media is a full-service, national public relations firm based in Carefree, Arizona, serving highly compliant industries. Founded in 2014, the firm provides strategic PR and marketing services to guide new and emerging companies, brands ,and executives, to grow and succeed in a rapidly changing market. Called Star Makers by NV Magazine, named a Top PR Firm by the Business Journal and a Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firm by the Observer, the firm focuses on innovative solutions and strong media relationships. Proven Media is committed to elevating the voices of rising stars nationwide. Visit provenmedia.com.

