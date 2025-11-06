Scoop Wholefoods UAE: Celebrating Sustainable Trade Between Australia and the UAE

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scoop Wholefoods UAE hosted an event themed “Scoop the Change: A CEPA Success Story”, with media and diplomatic guests marking the first anniversary of Scoop Wholefoods Dubai and celebrating the deepening partnership between Australia and the UAE under the Australia-UAE CEPA. The event highlighted how sustainable Australian products and conscious retail can thrive in the region.At the heart of the event was the fact that the CEPA, which entered into force on 1 October 2025, eliminates tariffs on over 99% of Australian exports to the UAE by value. The agreement also opens up services and investment sectors - including education, professional services, financial services and green economy initiatives - offering greater certainty for Australian exporters and investors.Guests included the Dubai Consul General of Australia, Austrade representatives and Scoop Wholefoods UAE co-founders Viktoria Pilinko and Iryna Nestsiarovich, who shared their journey in building one of Dubai’s leading sustainable retail brands.Following the event, Bryony Hilless, Australia’s Consul General in Dubai, shared:“It’s fantastic to see Australian franchise Scoop Wholefoods thriving here in the UAE and celebrating its first anniversary. Scoop’s commitment to natural, additive-free products and their support for small Australian suppliers showcases the very best of our clean, sustainable food sector. With the Australia–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement now in force, eliminating tariffs on 99% of Australian exports when fully implemented, businesses like Scoop Wholefoods are even better positioned to expand, source more from Australia, and continue driving positive impact through sustainability and community education across the region.”The “Scoop the Change” event featured a ribbon cutting, live tasting of Scoop products, and a guided walkthrough of Scoop’s sustainable shopping experience, illustrating how CEPA is enabling new export pathways for Australian producers and innovative retail models in the UAE.Iryna Nestsiarovich, Co-founder of Scoop Wholefoods shared her thoughts by saying: “Our vision has always been to make sustainable living accessible and inspiring. CEPA has allowed us to bring more of Australia’s finest, consciously produced goods to Dubai, while strengthening the connection between our two countries through shared values of quality and sustainability.”Viktoria Pilinko, Co-founder of Scoop Wholefoods also mentions: “This milestone is not only about our first year in Dubai - it’s about celebrating the success of meaningful trade under CEPA. It’s proof that sustainable retail and global collaboration can drive real impact for people and the planet.”Scoop Wholefoods UAE brings the zero‐waste lifestyle movement to the heart of Dubai, offering premium organic, Australian-sourced products in bulk, and promoting mindful,eco-conscious shopping. Co-founders Viktoria Pilinko and Iryna Nestsiarovich have built the brand around authenticity, community and sustainability - empowering consumers to make planet-friendly choices while strengthening trade ties between Australia and the UAE.For more information about CEPA and how it supports sustainable trade between Australia and the UAE, visit the Austrade article: Dubai consumers scoop up benefits of healthy, eco-friendly wholefoods. For more information, visit www.scoopwholefoods.ae or follow @scoopwholefoods_ae on Instagram.ENDSPR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About SCOOP WholefoodsScoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance and a holistic approach to nutrition.

