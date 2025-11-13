Heveya x TODA Cloud Mat Series Presents: ‘Heal Your Life with Marisa Peer’

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The most beautiful collaboration of the century unfolds as Heveya, the region’s leading sustainable sleep and wellness brand, partners with the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) as part of their “Cloud Mat Series.” Dubai’s pioneering immersive art and wellness venue, to welcome world-renowned therapist and best-selling author Marisa Peer for an exclusive transformational evening: “Heal Your Life with Marisa Peer”, on Thursday, 20 November at 8:00 PM.This one-of-a-kind live experience brings together the power of science, sound and soul. Under the mesmerizing digital dome of TODA, guests will embark on a 90-minute journey guided by Marisa Peer’s groundbreaking Rapid Transformational Therapy(RTT), the same techniques that have empowered thousands around the world to release self-sabotage, emotional pain and limiting beliefs.In this deeply immersive experience, Marisa will lead participants through 3–4 of her most powerful RTTmodalities. Through guided visualisation, subconscious reframing, and emotional healing, attendees will uncover the root of their personal blocks, reconnect with their inner worth, and leave already changed with tools to keep on changing. This is more than an event, it is an awakening.Marisa Peer is one of the most celebrated names in the global wellness industry. With a career spanning over three decades, she has transformed the lives of international superstars, CEOs and Olympic athletes through her revolutionary Rapid Transformational Therapymethod - a unique synthesis of Hypnotherapy, Psychotherapy, NLP, CBT, Quantum Physics, and Neuroscience. A best-selling author and founder of the global I Am Enough movement, Marisa’s work has inspired millions to rise above self-doubt and embrace inner healing. Her teachings have reached global stages including the World Government Summit, Brand Minds, A-Fest, and The Royal Society of Medicine. With over 102 million views on YouTube and 2.5 million followers worldwide, Marisa’s impact continues to redefine modern therapy and self-empowerment.“Transformation is not about changing who you are - it’s about remembering who you’ve always been. This evening will give people the tools to break free from the old stories that hold them back and step into the life they were meant to live,” said Marisa Peer.“At Heveya, we believe true rest begins when the body and mind are aligned. Partnering with Marisa Peer and TODA allows us to bring our philosophy of holistic restoration to life - where science meets serenity, and transformation begins,” said Thijs Veyfeyken, Managing Director of Heveya.Anna Magritskaya, Managing Director of TODA Dubai, adds: “TODA hosts wellness events which were all created to connect art, light and consciousness. Hosting Marisa Peer under our immersive dome is more than a collaboration - it’s an energetic convergence that reminds us all of the beauty of healing.”Heal Your Life with Marisa Peer - A 90-Minute Journey of Personal Transformation takes place on Thursday, 20 November 2025 at 8:00 PM at TODA, spots are limited so please book your cloud mat now on www.heveya.ae or www.toda.ae , or follow both @heveyaae and @todadubai on Instagram.For more information and images please download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1k78ieEH2UpjrM4coS3BYnLI18Um4OcBv?usp=drive_l ink(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About HeveyaHeveya is a pioneering brand dedicated to providing natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly sleep solutions. Offering a range of organic latex mattresses, ergonomic pillows, and luxurious bedding, Heveya combines comfort with sustainability. With a commitment to offering the highest quality materials, each product is crafted to support optimal sleep while being completely chemical-free and hypoallergenic. Heveya’s dedication to both customer well-being and environmental responsibility makes it a leading choice for those seeking a natural and luxurious sleep experience in the UAE.About Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)Located in the heart of Dubai at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) is the region’s first fully immersive multi-sensory experience space. Set within a 360° projection dome, TODA brings together the worlds of visual art, music, and technology to create unforgettable journeys through sound and light. From digital exhibitions and live performances to wellness experiences and VR explorations, TODA transforms traditional storytelling into an interactive adventure for all ages. With a mission to inspire, connect, and spark creativity, TODA redefines how art and culture are experienced in the modern world.About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a world-renowned therapist, best-selling author, and global speaker recognized as one of the most influential voices in personal transformation and wellness. Over her three-decade career, she has worked with international superstars, CEOs, and Olympic athletes using her pioneering Rapid Transformational Therapy(RTT) a method she developed by integrating the most effective principles of hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, NLP, CBT, and neuroscience.Founder of the I Am Enough movement and the RTTSchool, which has trained over18,000 practitioners worldwide, Marisa has become a defining figure in the field of self-healing and human potential. Her powerful teachings have been featured at leading global events such as Mindvalley Live, the World Government Summit, Brand Minds, and The Royal Society of Medicine, and across major media platforms including NBC, Sky News, The Guardian, and Marie Claire.With over 100 million views on YouTube and 2.5 million followers worldwide, Marisa continues to empower people to reframe their stories, build lasting self-worth, and live extraordinary lives rooted in the simple yet profound truth: you are enough.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.