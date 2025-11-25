Global Wellness Leaders to Gather in Dubai for the KAILO Summit

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of the inaugural KAILO Summit held in May in Australia, KAILO will now host its first international edition in Dubai with the exclusive, invite-only KAILO Summit Dubai taking place on Saturday, 29 November 2025 at Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Qasr. Designed for a select audience of industry leaders, wellness innovators and distinguished guests, the summit will unveil the Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO - a regenerative breakthrough anticipated to redefine the future of proactive aging and cellular health.The summit will open with welcome remarks from Dr Adeel Khan and Kristy Morris, Founder and CEO of KAILO, followed by an opening sound healing and intention-setting experience led by Tanya Alijani to ground the audience for the day ahead. The programme will feature a keynote address by bestselling author and emotional health advocate Dr Neeta Bhushan, whose work continues to influence global approaches to resilience and emotional wellbeing.Alexandra Venison — respected journalist and co-founder of Beautilist - will then host an on-stage conversation with Jay Cardiello and Raj Trivedi, exploring the evolution of the KAILO transformation philosophy.Dr Adeel Khan and Kristy Morris will share insights into the Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO and the collaboration with Eterna Health, offering an exclusive preview into the innovation being introduced at the summit. Later in the morning, Alexandra Venison will moderate a panel discussion on the future of cognitive health featuring Georgia Ray, Dr Mohammad Mansoor and Dr Adeel Khan, who together will examine emerging advancements in gut-brain science, genomics and regenerative medicine.The summit will also feature a live healing presentation from Dr Sarah Jane Chiro, founder of Spinal Energetics, offering attendees a rare experience of her integrative and energetic modality. The day will close with a final keynote from Dr Adeel Khan, followed by concluding reflections led by Dr Ozgur Dedehayir and Alexandra Venison.In addition to its world premiere at the summit, the Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO will be available in a strictly limited-edition launch box offered exclusively at Eterna Health, giving clients the opportunity to experience this regenerative innovation in a clinical setting for a limited time.“Our goal at KAILO is to elevate human potential by pairing scientific excellence with integrative wellness,” said Kristy Morris, Founder and CEO of KAILO. “Dubai is the global epicentre of future-focused wellbeing, making it the ideal location to introduce this next evolution in preventative healthcare. The launch of the Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO marks a significant milestone in advancing longevity for modern living.”“Cellular health is the foundation of aging well,” said Dr Adeel Khan. “This collaboration with KAILO allows us to deliver regenerative innovation directly to individuals who are committed to extending their healthspan. The Dr Khan Cellular Elixir Powered by KAILO is designed to support the body’s intrinsic ability to repair, regenerate and thrive long-term.”With extremely limited attendance and exclusive access to pioneering wellness leaders, the KAILO Summit Dubai is expected to set a new benchmark for private, results-driven events that place transformational longevity at the centre of luxury wellbeing.This exclusive gathering is presented with the support of Ghassan Aboud Group and Eterna Health, alongside Beautilist as media partner and Talise Spa, Jumeirah Al Qasr as the host venue. Together, these partners reflect the summit’s shared commitment to pioneering longevity, sophisticated wellness and elevated guest experience.For more information about KAILO’s summit and wellness products, follow @kailo_aus or visit www.kailo.ae (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About KAILOAt KAILO, wellness is a lifestyle, not just a goal. We are committed to providing you with expert knowledge and premium superblends designed to support longevity and elevate your well-being. Whether you’re seeking inner harmony or glowing vitality, KAILO Nutrition makes wellness simple, accessible, and empowering - helping you thrive effortlessly and with confidence.KAILO began as a luxury wellness brand in the heart of Brisbane, Australia, with a vision to elevate health and wellbeing through premium, holistic products. With a deep commitment to cutting-edge wellness solutions, KAILO has expanded beyond its roots to offer transformative wellness products, training programs and events, providing individuals with the tools to achieve their best health from the inside out."Wellness is about creating sustainable habits that fit into your life, empowering you to thrive on your own journey" Kristy Morris, Founder & CEO of KAILO.About Eterna HealthEterna Health, founded by Dr. Adeel Khan, is a global leader in advanced regenerative medicine and longevity-focused wellness, with clinics in Florida , Mexico, and Dubai. Under Dr. Khan’s vision, Eterna Health integrates cutting-edge cellular therapies, stem-cell innovation and personalised longevity programmes within a luxury clinical environment. With treatment protocols rooted in scientific research, clinical trials, and global collaboration, Eterna Health provides a unique pathway for individuals seeking optimal healthspan, accelerated healing, and peak vitality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.