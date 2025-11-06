CCAC solves two suspected illegal cases involving the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections

MACAU, November 6 - The CCAC solved two cases related to the 8th Legislative Assembly Elections, with one of them involving a voter allegedly soliciting a bribe.

During the monitoring of the electoral campaign activities, the CCAC found out that an individual solicited money from others publicly by issuing posts and leaving comments on the internet through social media, promising that he would cast a vote according to an indicated preference. During the investigation of the CCAC, the individual admitted committing the crime and claimed that he hoped to obtain a pecuniary advantage through the aforesaid means.

The voter allegedly committed the offence of electoral corruption (soliciting bribes) defined under the Electoral Law of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for handling.

The CCAC stressed that according to the law, anyone who offers, promises, or grants any forms of advantages, personally or through another person, so that a voter casts a vote according to an indicated preference, shall be subject to imprisonment for up to eight years, and anyone who solicits or accepts such advantages shall be subject to imprisonment for up to three years. No suspended sentences shall be granted upon conviction.

The other case involved suspected illegal electoral campaign on the election day of the 8th Legislative Assembly. When carrying out the monitoring of electoral activities on the election day of the 8th Legislative Assembly on 14th September, the CCAC found out that an individual sent promotion images and texts about a certain candidate group to multiple messaging groups of more than 100 members through social messaging software. He even urged the group members to cast their vote for the relevant candidate group.

According to the CCAC, there was evidence that the acts of the individual involved were considered electoral campaign. He allegedly committed the offence of carrying out campaign activities on the election day provided for in the Electoral Law of the Legislative Assembly which is subject to imprisonment for up to one year upon conviction. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office.