State Councillor Ms Shen Yiqin meets with CE in Macao

MACAU, November 12 - State Councillor Ms Shen Yiqin today met with the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai. The two officials exchanged views on topics including efforts to ensure the success of all events in the Macao Competition Zone of the 15th National Games, and regarding promotion of the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

During the meeting held at Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed Ms Shen and a delegation led by her to inspect the competition facilities and event organisation of the Macao Competition Zone and expressed gratitude for Ms Shen’s guidance on those aspects. . Mr Sam gave a briefing on Macao’s arrangements for the 15th National Games and the city’s preparations for hosting events for the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

All events hosted in the Macao Competition Zone have been run in a smooth and orderly way, said Mr Sam. Macao athletes have given their best in their respective competitions, demonstrating a sporting spirit and striving to surpass themselves. The Macao karate team achieved impressive results, with three gold and two bronze medals, its members showcasing their skills and bringing glory to the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR).

The MSAR will maintain close cooperation with Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong SAR, fully leveraging the regulatory advantages and strengths of regional cooperation, to ensure the successful co-hosting of the remainder of the Games and the co-hosting in December of the National Games for the Disabled and the National Special Olympics, under the principle of sporting events presented with “simplicity, safety, and brilliance”.

The Chief Executive also gave a briefing on the latest developments in Macao and the Cooperation Zone. The MSAR Government would continue to implement the “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification, striving to build an industrial structure that suits Macao’s realities and conducive to sustainable development, he said. Efforts are being made to accelerate the development of four key industries earmarked for Macao and four nascent industries related to the development of the Cooperation Zone. Additionally, Macao is further participating in the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area. Macao is also playing the role of “precise connector”, leveraging its unique advantages to create a higher-level platform for the country’s opening up to the outside world, enabling Macao to better integrate into and serve the overall development of the country.

Officials attending the meeting included the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Preparatory Office for the 15th National Games and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games in Macao, Mr Pun Weng Kun.

Also present at the meeting were: Director of the General Administration of Sport of China, Mr Gao Zhidan; Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council, Mr Liu Yuhui; and Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Huang Liuquan.

After arriving in Macao this morning, Ms Shen was accompanied by the Chief Executive and the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong, in an inspection of organisational arrangements and competition facilities for the table tennis events of the 15th National Games. During her visit, Ms Shen listened to a briefing on the Games by the President of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, Mr Wang Liqin. The delegation then inspected the doping control station within the events’ venue and visited Macao volunteers working there.