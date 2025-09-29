Korea Unveils Special Hanji Editions to Mark Liberation Anniversary

Photographs of the Special Hanji Edition Books Exhibition Poster Layers: The Blossoms of That Day’s Words Hanji Pavilion Location (Hall 5.1 B140)

Publications honoring independence activists to be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 30, 2025, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (Minister CHAE Hwi-young) and the Korea Craft and Design Foundation (President CHANG Dong-kwang, KCDF) announced the release of three special Hanji edition books and three reproduced archives related to the independence movement, marking the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation.The project pays tribute to the voices of independence activists from the Japanese colonial era. Their aspirations for freedom are captured on Hanji, Korea’s traditional handmade paper, renowned for its durability and cultural significance.The special editions feature Sky, Wind, Star, and Poetry by Yun Dong-ju, Poetry of Yuk-sa by Yi Yuk-sa, and Your Silence by Han Yong-un.Covers were designed by Park Kum-jun of 601BISANG, Kwon Joon-ho of Everyday Practice, and Hahm Ji-eun of Sangnok. Each designer infused contemporary sensibility into Hanji, bridging generational design languages with this traditional medium.In addition to literature, important historical documents have also been reproduced on Hanji. These include the first issue of The Independent (published in Shanghai), the Notice to All Koreans at Home and Abroad, and the March First Declaration of Independence. The reproductions allow the public to revisit their historical meaning and significance.This project employed both traditional Hanji and printing-adapted Hanji, highlighting its strengths and versatility. Hanji, crafted from mulberry fibers using centuries-old techniques, is often described as paper that can “last a thousand years.”The special editions will be showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair from October 15 to 19, at the Hanji Pavilion (Hall 5.1/B140), as part of the exhibition Layers: The Blossoms of That Day’s Words (적층(積層): 그날의 말꽃). The exhibition highlights Hanji as a medium connecting past, present, and future through literature and historical memory.KCDF President Chang Dong-kwang stated, “We hope this exhibition will creatively unite Korean modern literature with the archival qualities of Hanji. It will also provide an opportunity to connect with audiences worldwide.”

