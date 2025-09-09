Service Call Central Expands Electrical Repair Services with Discounts in Citrus and Marion County, FL

Offering Discounts for Veterans and Seniors in the North Central Florida area.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Service Call Central, a trusted provider of residential and commercial repair services, is proud to announce the official expansion of its Electrical Department, bringing reliable, professional electrical service calls to homeowners and businesses throughout Citrus and Marion County, Florida. With a focus on quick response, expert solutions, and community-first values, the company is rolling out exclusive discounts for Veterans and Seniors as part of its commitment to giving back to the local community.

A New Standard for Electrical Service Calls

Electrical issues can strike at any time, disrupting daily life and creating safety hazards. From malfunctioning outlets and circuit breaker trips to more complex wiring challenges, Service Call Central’s dedicated team of licensed electricians is now standing by to deliver professional solutions 24/7.

“Our mission has always been to provide peace of mind when it matters most,” said Freddie Hooker, Vice President of Operations at Service Call Central. “We understand that when the power goes out, or when electrical problems arise, families and businesses need more than just a quick fix—they need reliable professionals who care about safety, affordability, and customer service. That’s exactly what we’re bringing to Citrus and Marion County with our expanded electrical services.”

Commitment to Veterans and Seniors

Service Call Central recognizes the vital role Veterans and Seniors play in the fabric of Florida communities. To honor their contributions, the company is offering exclusive discounts on all electrical service calls to Veterans and Seniors living in Citrus and Marion County.

“Many of us here at Service Call Central have family members who are either Veterans or Seniors, and we know firsthand the importance of supporting them,” Hooker added. “By offering these discounts, we’re not just delivering affordable service—we’re showing gratitude and respect to the people who have built and defended our communities.”

Comprehensive Electrical Services Offered

The newly expanded Electrical Department covers a wide range of essential repair and maintenance needs, including:

Circuit breaker repairs and upgrades

Outlet and switch replacement

Ceiling fan and light fixture installation

Smoke detector installation and repair

Whole-home surge protection

Electrical panel repair and replacement

Emergency troubleshooting and repair services

Whether it’s a routine repair or an urgent emergency, Service Call Central guarantees timely arrival, transparent pricing, and professional workmanship on every call.

Local Focus, Professional Standards

Service Call Central is more than a repair company—it is a veteran-owned business rooted in Central Florida values. With years of combined experience in Electrical, HVAC, and Plumbing services, the company has earned a reputation for integrity, reliability, and technical expertise. By expanding its focus on electrical service calls, the company is ensuring residents in Citrus and Marion County have access to trusted professionals who are only one phone call away.

Statement from Leadership

In his official statement, Vice President of Operations, Freddie Hooker, emphasized the company’s dedication to service and community impact:

“At Service Call Central, we know the difference between simply fixing a problem and truly serving a customer. Our electricians are trained not just to solve electrical issues, but to listen, communicate, and make sure our customers feel safe in their own homes. That’s why our electrical team was built around professionalism, courtesy, and community values. We’re excited to extend this commitment to Citrus and Marion County and to bring the best service possible to Veterans, Seniors, and all our neighbors.”

Homeowners and businesses in Citrus and Marion County are encouraged to take advantage of Service Call Central’s new Veteran and Senior Discount Program for electrical service calls.

To schedule your next electrical service or emergency repair, call Service Call Central today at (800) 301-6220 or visit https://www.servicecallcentral.com.

About Service Call Central

Service Call Central is a professional service provider specializing in Electrical, AC, and Plumbing repair services across Central Florida. Veteran-owned and community-driven, the company is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and high-quality service to homeowners and businesses alike. With a focus on customer satisfaction and safety, Service Call Central has become a trusted name in Marion County, Citrus County, and beyond.

