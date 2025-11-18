Nventric Showcases Cutting-Edge Medical Technology at Healthcare Expo Taiwan 2025

NVENTRIC

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nventric, a global innovator in advanced medical device technologies, will showcase its latest neurovascular, coronary, and electrophysiology solutions at Healthcare Expo Taiwan 2025, held from December 4–7 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1). Visitors can explore Nventric’s full spectrum of medical innovations at Booth L309a.

Building on its mission to transform patient care through technology, Nventric will present its newest product developments designed to enhance precision, safety, and clinical outcomes in interventional procedures. With R&D in USA, and ISO 13485–certified manufacturing in South Korea, the company exemplifies global collaboration and uncompromising quality in every stage of product development.

“We are thrilled to join Healthcare Expo Taiwan 2025 and share our vision for the future of interventional medicine,” said Don Ngo, Sr. Director, Engineering & Operations of Nventric. “Our goal is to empower healthcare professionals with high-performance solutions that improve outcomes and redefine standards of care.”

At the expo, Nventric will highlight its end-to-end development capabilities, spanning concept design, prototyping, clinical validation, and commercialization. The company also welcomes new OEM and CDRMO partnerships for co-development of innovative devices in the neurovascular and cardiovascular fields.

Nventric’s portfolio includes advanced devices such as distal access catheters, balloon guiding catheters, revascularization systems, and electrophysiology catheters—all engineered with precision and reliability to support the most demanding clinical applications.

About Nventric

At Nventric, we drive innovation in medical technology to transform patient care and improve lives worldwide. Specializing in neurovascular, coronary, electrophysiology, and peripheral solutions, Nventric combines engineering excellence with global expertise to deliver end-to-end device development — from concept to commercialization.

Learn more: https://www.nventric.com

R&D in the USA. Manufactured in South Korea. ISO 13485 Certified. GMP. Product pending FDA approval.

