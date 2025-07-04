ACRO Biomedical to Showcase TFDA-Approved Class III Ophthalmic Collagen Scaffold at Medicall Chennai 2025

ACRO Biomedical

KAOHSIUNG CITY, TAIWAN, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACRO Biomedical, a pioneering biotechnology company based in Taiwan, is proud to announce its participation in Medicall Chennai 2025, where it will unveil the ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix—a newly approved TFDA Class III porcine-derived collagen scaffold designed for corneal repair and transplantation.

This significant milestone highlights ACRO Biomedical’s commitment to advancing regenerative ophthalmology. The ABCcolla® Ophthalmic Matrix has been submitted for human clinical trial approval in India and is currently awaiting regulatory clearance, addressing critical needs in treating corneal ulcers and reconstructive eye surgeries, and offering ophthalmologists a biocompatible, chemical-free alternative to traditional graft materials.

"We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation ophthalmic collagen scaffold at Medicall Chennai," said Dr. Dar-Jen Hsieh, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd. “With this TFDA Class III approval, we are not only expanding our product portfolio but also deepening our clinical and commercial engagement in India—one of the fastest-growing healthcare markets in Asia.”

ACRO Biomedical’s participation at Medicall Chennai will also spotlight the company’s broader innovation pipeline, including collagen-based solutions for wound care, bone grafting, and xenogeneic organ scaffolds developed using its proprietary Supercritical Carbon Dioxide Decellularization Technology—a chemical-free process that preserves the natural structure and bioactivity of tissue-derived scaffolds.

Since its founding in 2014, ACRO Biomedical has secured 94 international patents and 43 medical device licenses, including CDSCO approval for its ABCcolla® Collagen Matrix in India. The company operates with a dedicated India-based R&D team and local consultants, actively collaborating with hospitals, researchers, and distributors.

Meet Us at Medicall Chennai from 25 to 27 July, 2025

ACRO Biomedical welcomes Indian distributors, hospitals, and research institutions to explore collaboration opportunities and witness firsthand its cutting-edge regenerative technologies.

📍 Booth location: 2B23, Hall 2, Chennai Trade Center

🌐 Learn more: www.acrobiomedical.com



About ACRO Biomedical Co., Ltd.

ACRO Biomedical is a Taiwan-based regenerative medicine company focused on developing safe, biocompatible collagen scaffolds for clinical applications in ophthalmology, wound healing, orthopedics, dentistry, and reconstructive surgery. The company’s proprietary decellularization process avoids chemical cross-linking agents, preserving the natural integrity of tissues for superior clinical outcomes.

