Hannox Launches Advanced Hydrogel Dressing for Safer, Faster Wound Healing

Hannox International Corp. Hannox Wound Hydrogel Hannox Nose Liquid

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hannox International Corp., a leading medical and healthcare solutions provider, will unveil its latest innovation in wound care — Hannox Wound Hydrogel — at MEDICALL 2025, held from July 25 to 27 at the Chennai Trade Center, Booth #2B22.

The newly launched Hannox Wound Hydrogel is a sterile, amorphous dressing designed to manage chronic and post-operative wounds, bedsores, diabetic foot ulcers, mild burns, and scalds. Its key benefits include absorbing mild to moderate exudate, isolating external bacteria, and maintaining a moist environment to accelerate the wound healing process. The hydrogel is alcohol-free, non-irritating, and suitable for sensitive skin, making it a reliable choice for modern wound management.

“Our goal is to bring safer, more effective wound care to both patients and healthcare providers,” said a spokesperson for Hannox. “The new Hydrogel represents our commitment to developing advanced, user-friendly solutions that support recovery and improve quality of life.”

Founded in 2003, Hannox International Corp. has established itself as a trusted exporter of high-quality medical devices, healthcare products, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s product lines include wound care, mosquito repellents made from 100% essential oils, and skin treatments for issues such as acne and mucositis. Hannox operates with a clear mission: "Earn Customer Trust with Business."

Visitors to MEDICALL 2025 are invited to explore Hannox’s full product range and consult with experts about custom solutions at Booth #2B22

For more information, please visit: www.hannox.com.tw

About Hannox International Corp.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Hannox International Corp. is a global provider of medical devices, healthcare products, and pharmaceuticals. The company specializes in OEM/ODM solutions with a diverse product portfolio, including wound care, essential oil-based mosquito repellents, and skincare treatments. Hannox products are trusted in over 60 countries, supported by international certifications such as ISO 13485, CE, and FDA. With a mission to "Earn Customer Trust with Business," Hannox remains committed to innovation, quality, and long-term partnerships in the global healthcare industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.