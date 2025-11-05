Senate Resolution 183 Printer's Number 1292
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1292
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
183
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, HUGHES, MARTIN, FONTANA AND STEFANO,
NOVEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating October 24, 2025, as "Acupuncture and Herbal
Medicine Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Acupuncture has a long and rich history as a
component of a comprehensive traditional medical system that has
been used for thousands of years to diagnose and treat illness,
prevent disease and improve well-being; and
WHEREAS, Practitioners of acupuncture are dedicated to the
highest standards of professionalism and maintain these
standards through education, credentialing and personal
commitment; and
WHEREAS, Millions of Americans seek the services of
acupuncture practitioners each year; and
WHEREAS, It is vital that those in need of medical services
understand the full realm of available modalities and seek
competent and professional care; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate October 24, 2025, as
"Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it
further
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.