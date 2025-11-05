Senate Resolution 183 Printer's Number 1292

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1292

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

183

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, HUGHES, MARTIN, FONTANA AND STEFANO,

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating October 24, 2025, as "Acupuncture and Herbal

Medicine Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Acupuncture has a long and rich history as a

component of a comprehensive traditional medical system that has

been used for thousands of years to diagnose and treat illness,

prevent disease and improve well-being; and

WHEREAS, Practitioners of acupuncture are dedicated to the

highest standards of professionalism and maintain these

standards through education, credentialing and personal

commitment; and

WHEREAS, Millions of Americans seek the services of

acupuncture practitioners each year; and

WHEREAS, It is vital that those in need of medical services

understand the full realm of available modalities and seek

competent and professional care; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate October 24, 2025, as

"Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it

further

