Senate Resolution 185 Printer's Number 1293

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - Pennsylvania electric utilities are founding members; and

WHEREAS, As the PJM markets continue to integrate an

accelerated new resource mix, resource adequacy, generator

performance and supply reliability have been called into

question as a total of 40 gigawatts of reliable, dispatchable

generation are anticipated to be retired by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the largest net exporter of

generation in PJM, and regional generation retirements, whether

driven by State policies within PJM, Federal policies or

economic factors, could result in a gap between the available

generation resources in PJM and the number of megawatts required

to meet regional system load; and

WHEREAS, The ability of PJM to maintain a robust, transparent

and nondiscriminatory wholesale market is essential to the

success of Pennsylvania's competitive electricity market; and

WHEREAS, PJM and its market rules are regulated by the

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); and

WHEREAS, Certain recent actions by FERC and PJM could lead to

higher costs to Pennsylvania consumers, jeopardize reliability

in the region and erode the benefits Pennsylvania has achieved

since the passage of the Electricity Generation Customer Choice

and Competition Act in 1996; and

WHEREAS, PJM and other electric grid operators, serving more

than 40% of the United States population in 35 states and the

District of Columbia, are calling on regulators to strengthen

natural gas networks and market rules to help prevent energy

emergencies related to weather conditions such as winter storms;

and

WHEREAS, National trade associations representing natural gas

suppliers and marketers, interstate natural gas pipelines and

20250SR0185PN1293 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30