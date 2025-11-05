Senate Resolution 185 Printer's Number 1293
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - Pennsylvania electric utilities are founding members; and
WHEREAS, As the PJM markets continue to integrate an
accelerated new resource mix, resource adequacy, generator
performance and supply reliability have been called into
question as a total of 40 gigawatts of reliable, dispatchable
generation are anticipated to be retired by 2030; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the largest net exporter of
generation in PJM, and regional generation retirements, whether
driven by State policies within PJM, Federal policies or
economic factors, could result in a gap between the available
generation resources in PJM and the number of megawatts required
to meet regional system load; and
WHEREAS, The ability of PJM to maintain a robust, transparent
and nondiscriminatory wholesale market is essential to the
success of Pennsylvania's competitive electricity market; and
WHEREAS, PJM and its market rules are regulated by the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC); and
WHEREAS, Certain recent actions by FERC and PJM could lead to
higher costs to Pennsylvania consumers, jeopardize reliability
in the region and erode the benefits Pennsylvania has achieved
since the passage of the Electricity Generation Customer Choice
and Competition Act in 1996; and
WHEREAS, PJM and other electric grid operators, serving more
than 40% of the United States population in 35 states and the
District of Columbia, are calling on regulators to strengthen
natural gas networks and market rules to help prevent energy
emergencies related to weather conditions such as winter storms;
and
WHEREAS, National trade associations representing natural gas
suppliers and marketers, interstate natural gas pipelines and
