Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1294

Senate Bill 1084
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1084
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND BAKER, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in tax credit and tax benefit administration,
further providing for definitions; and establishing the child
adoption tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "tax credit" in section 1701-
A.1 of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, is amended to read:
Section 1701-A.1. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Tax credit." A tax credit authorized under any of the
