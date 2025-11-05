Senate Bill 1086 Printer's Number 1295
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - assist an eligible offender in obtaining the necessary
documents, including a Social Security card and birth
certificate, needed to apply for a driver's license or photo
identification card.
(4) If an eligible offender was born in another state or
became a United States citizen or a naturalized citizen, the
department shall assist the eligible offender in obtaining
the necessary documents from the appropriate agencies to
apply for a photo identification card or driver's license.
(5) Upon application, the Department of Transportation,
in cooperation with the department, shall issue a renewed or
replacement driver's license to an eligible offender deemed
eligible to drive. If an eligible offender's driver's license
is expired or the eligible offender is in need of a
replacement driver's license, the department, in cooperation
with the Department of Transportation, shall assist the
eligible offender with renewing the eligible offender's
driver's license or requesting a replacement.
(6) Upon application, the Department of Transportation,
in cooperation with the department, shall issue a new,
renewed or replacement photo identification card to an
eligible offender.
(7) If an eligible offender's driving privilege is under
a term or indefinite suspension by the Department of
Transportation, the department, in cooperation with the
Department of Transportation, shall provide the offender with
a restoration requirements letter and the department shall
assist the eligible offender in applying for a photo
identification card.
(8) If an eligible offender's driver's license is
20250SB1086PN1295 - 4 -
