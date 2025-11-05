Submit Release
Senate Bill 1086 Printer's Number 1295

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - assist an eligible offender in obtaining the necessary

documents, including a Social Security card and birth

certificate, needed to apply for a driver's license or photo

identification card.

(4) If an eligible offender was born in another state or

became a United States citizen or a naturalized citizen, the

department shall assist the eligible offender in obtaining

the necessary documents from the appropriate agencies to

apply for a photo identification card or driver's license.

(5) Upon application, the Department of Transportation,

in cooperation with the department, shall issue a renewed or

replacement driver's license to an eligible offender deemed

eligible to drive. If an eligible offender's driver's license

is expired or the eligible offender is in need of a

replacement driver's license, the department, in cooperation

with the Department of Transportation, shall assist the

eligible offender with renewing the eligible offender's

driver's license or requesting a replacement.

(6) Upon application, the Department of Transportation,

in cooperation with the department, shall issue a new,

renewed or replacement photo identification card to an

eligible offender.

(7) If an eligible offender's driving privilege is under

a term or indefinite suspension by the Department of

Transportation, the department, in cooperation with the

Department of Transportation, shall provide the offender with

a restoration requirements letter and the department shall

assist the eligible offender in applying for a photo

identification card.

(8) If an eligible offender's driver's license is

Distribution channels:


