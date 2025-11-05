Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1297
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1297
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1083
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, KANE AND
COSTA, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in development, further providing for well location
restrictions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3215(a) of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (b) is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 3215. Well location restrictions.
(a) [General rule] Restrictions.--Wells may not be drilled
within 200 feet, or, in the case of an unconventional gas well,
[500] 2,500 feet, measured horizontally from the vertical well
bore to a building or water well, existing when the copy of the
plat is mailed as required by section 3211(b) (relating to well
permits) without written consent of the owner of the building or
water well. Unconventional gas wells may not be drilled within
[1,000] 2,500 feet measured horizontally from the vertical well
bore to any existing water well, surface water intake[,
