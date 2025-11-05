Senate Bill 1083 Printer's Number 1297

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1297

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1083

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, KANE AND

COSTA, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 58 (Oil and Gas) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in development, further providing for well location

restrictions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3215(a) of Title 58 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (b) is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 3215. Well location restrictions.

(a) [General rule] Restrictions.--Wells may not be drilled

within 200 feet, or, in the case of an unconventional gas well,

[500] 2,500 feet, measured horizontally from the vertical well

bore to a building or water well, existing when the copy of the

plat is mailed as required by section 3211(b) (relating to well

permits) without written consent of the owner of the building or

water well. Unconventional gas wells may not be drilled within

[1,000] 2,500 feet measured horizontally from the vertical well

bore to any existing water well, surface water intake[,

