Senate Resolution 189 Printer's Number 1298
PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1298
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
189
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO,
CULVER, MILLER AND STREET, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 5, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of November 2025 as "Good Samaritan Law
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, On August 29, 2025, "Overdose Awareness Day" was
observed on the front steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol;
and
WHEREAS, The Department of Health's 2023 Fatal Drug Overdose
Data Brief indicated that there were 4,722 drug overdose deaths
in this Commonwealth in 2023; and
WHEREAS, A portion of these tragic deaths could be prevented
by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to
individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and
WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with
bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and
WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical
emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and
WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
