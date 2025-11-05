Senate Resolution 189 Printer's Number 1298

PENNSYLVANIA, November 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1298

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

189

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, BROWN, MASTRIANO, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE,

HAYWOOD, VOGEL, COSTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO,

CULVER, MILLER AND STREET, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, NOVEMBER 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of November 2025 as "Good Samaritan Law

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On August 29, 2025, "Overdose Awareness Day" was

observed on the front steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol;

and

WHEREAS, The Department of Health's 2023 Fatal Drug Overdose

Data Brief indicated that there were 4,722 drug overdose deaths

in this Commonwealth in 2023; and

WHEREAS, A portion of these tragic deaths could be prevented

by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to

individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and

WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with

bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and

WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical

emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and

WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office

(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the

