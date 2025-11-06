Sport, Arts and Culture participates at 61st International Art Exhibition at Venice Biennale

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) is pleased to confirm South Africa’s participation at the 61st International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, taking place from May to November 2026 in Venice, Italy.

For the first time, DSAC is partnering with a new approach that will see all aspects of the delivery of the event placed in the hands of a non-government organisation, which is well equipped to deliver an exhibition that will showcase the artistic richness of South African art.

Art Periodic South Africa (A°P) – a registered non-profit organisation – submitted an unsolicited expression of interest to DSAC to fundraise, administer, and produce the South African Pavilion, and the Department accepted this proposal after due consideration.

Widely regarded as the world’s most influential platform for contemporary art, the Venice Biennale offers an important opportunity to showcase South Africa’s artistic excellence, cultural innovation, and creative leadership on the global stage.

DSAC will continue to support the Pavilion through the rental of South Africa’s official exhibition space in the Arsenale. The Ambassador of South Africa to Italy has also been formally appointed as Commissioner of the Pavilion.

This marks a significant evolution in the Pavilion’s governance model, moving from a purely government-led process to one of sector-driven collaboration and inclusivity, ensuring that South Africa’s cultural representation in Venice reflects both excellence and equity.

A new model for cultural collaboration

The appointment of Art Periodic South Africa, alongside the formation of a multi-sector Advisory Committee, is intended to offer transparency, inclusivity, and shared ownership of the Pavilion.

This approach reflects DSAC’s commitment to partnerships that strengthen the creative economy, advance cultural diplomacy, and position South African artists and institutions at the heart of global exchange.

Advisory Committee

To support this vision, Art Periodic South Africa, in consultation with DSAC, is convening a national Advisory Committee comprising respected figures from the arts, business, and civic sectors.

The Committee will advise on long-term sustainability, partnerships, and the selection process, ensuring the Pavilion reflects the depth, diversity, and innovation of South Africa’s visual arts ecosystem.

Theme and open call

The Pavilion will conceptually align with the late Koyo Kouoh’s central Biennale exhibition, In Minor Keys, which explores care, resilience, and the resonance of under-heard cultural expressions.

Art Periodic South Africa (A°P) will issue a national Open Call inviting curatorial exhibition proposals to represent South Africa at Venice Biennale Arte 2026, and DSAC encourages all interested South Africans to submit.

Submissions will be assessed on conceptual strength, artistic vision, feasibility, and alignment with the Pavilion’s mission to strengthen South Africa’s international cultural presence.

A separate Open Call for partnership interest will invite organisations and individuals to contribute to this national initiative.

Key dates

Open Call Launch: 7 November 2025

Submission Deadline: 24 November 2025

Public Announcement of Selected Exhibition: 8 January 2026

Enquiries:

Head of Communication and Marketing

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

