KwaZulu-Natal Education on swift arrest of suspects behind Mpolweni Secondary School arson and vandalism

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has welcomed the swift arrest of four suspects in connection with the recent burning and vandalism incident at Mpolweni Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu District.

Following the shocking act of arson and theft that left parts of the school damaged, law enforcement agencies have moved with remarkable speed to apprehend four suspects aged between 18 and 19 years. Among the stolen items recovered were school stamps, kettles and other valuable items belonging to the school.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are being interrogated to assist with further investigations. The Department of Education, under the leadership of MEC Mr Sipho Hlomuka, has commended the South African Police Service (SAPS), the uMgungundlovu District Municipality and all other partners for their joint efforts and dedication in ensuring that those responsible were swiftly brought to book.

“This is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when communities, law enforcement agencies and government structures work together to protect our schools. We are deeply grateful for the commitment shown by SAPS and the uMgungundlovu Municipality in prioritising this case,” said MEC Hlomuka.

The MEC reiterated the Department’s zero-tolerance stance towards acts of criminality targeting education infrastructure, emphasising that schools are centres of hope and must be safeguarded at all costs.

“We will not allow criminals to sabotage the education of our learners. The arrests send a strong message that anyone who destroys or steals from a school will face the full might of the law,” added MEC Hlomuka.

The Department continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies to strengthen school safety, enhance community vigilance, and ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Cell: 082 519 1420

Media Liaison Officer

Mr Mlu Mtshali

Cell: 082 088 5060

#ServiceDeliveryZA