Minister Thembi Simelane: Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority Property Sector Research Colloquium

Programme Director, Mr Xolile Nomadolo

MEC of Human Settlements, Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi

PPRA Board Chairperson, Ms Queendy Gungubele

PPRA Board members

PPRA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Thato Ramaili

NRF Chief Executive Officer, Dr Fulufhelo Nelwamondo

Vice-Chancellor of NMU, Professor Sibongile Muthwa

National Property Practitioners Council present

Researchers and academics,

Industry leaders, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen

Good day,

It is truly an honour for me to join you at this important gathering which is the result of a partnership between the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the National Research Foundation (NRF) and Nelson Mandela University (NMU). The Colloquium comes at a critical juncture when South Africa is hosting the G20 few weeks from now.

It also seeks to reflect, reimagine and reposition the property sector as a cornerstone of South Africa’s inclusive growth and transformation agenda.

I believe that this Property Sector Research Colloquium also comes at a pivotal time. After more than 30 years of democracy, it is increasingly necessary to take stock of how far we have come in transforming the property landscape of our country. It goes without saying that it is essential to rapidly transform the property sector to reflect the demographics of a democratic South Africa because doing so addresses historical injustices, promotes inclusive economic growth, and ensures equitable access to land and property opportunities for all.

Over the past three decades, South Africa has made significant progress in broadening access to land and housing, in recognising property as a driver of wealth creation, and in embedding transformation across the built environment value chain.

I must, however, be frank in underscoring that while significant milestones have been achieved, deep structural inequalities continue to persist, undermining our agenda for transformation of the property sector.

While there has been an encouraging increase in the number of Black property practitioners, this growth emanates from an almost non-existent base. The revised BEE charters, allied with targeted sector funding, are commendable interventions, yet deeply entrenched structural barriers and conflicts of interest remain, requiring systemic, sustained, and inclusive solutions.

The Department of Human Settlements, therefore, remains steadfast in driving property sector transformation as part of its broader human settlements agenda.

Colleagues, the convening of this Colloquium by three strategic institutions — the PPRA, the NRF and NMU — demonstrates the strategic power of collaboration between policy formulation, research and implementation.

Transformation cannot be achieved through legislation and regulation alone. It must be informed by evidence, driven by innovation, and sustained through inclusive partnerships. We have convened here today to harness the triple helix approach — fostering innovation through cooperation between university, industry and government.

Continuous focused research is the engine that helps us evaluate emerging trends, design appropriate interventions, measure progress, and institute corrective action where necessary. It is through forums like this Colloquium that policy and implementation can be grounded in scientific knowledge, and where academia, regulators, practitioners and stakeholders can harmoniously craft the next phase of the transformation journey.

I commend the PPRA and its Property Sector Research Centre, together with the NRF and NMU, for creating this space for dialogue, knowledge exchange and thought leadership in the property sector. I am also gratified at the close professional relationship that exists between the Department of Human Settlements and all its agencies in their research endeavours.

Colleagues, transformation is not only about ownership. It is about empowerment, skills development, and innovation.

Our vision is to build a property sector that reflects the demographics of our country — a sector that is inclusive, professionalised and globally competitive.

Research themes in this Colloquium, from property sector professionalisation and women’s empowerment to job creation and digital transformation, speak directly to these policy priorities.

It is essential to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution not as a disruption, but as a strategic opportunity to make the property market more transparent, efficient and accessible to all. Digital tools can democratise property data, unlock new investment pathways and reduce barriers for small and emerging practitioners.

Undoubtedly, strong and capable institutions constitute the backbone of transformation, consistent with the priorities of the 7th administration to build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

The leadership of the PPRA has made commendable progress in ensuring compliance, promoting professionalism and advancing the transformation of the property sector. The NRF continues to strengthen the research and innovation ecosystem that informs our national priorities, while Nelson Mandela University, under the visionary leadership of Professor Sibongile Muthwa, has positioned itself as a repository of knowledge and a trusted partner in evidence-based transformation.

These three institutions will continue to assist us in shaping a Property Sector Research Blueprint to guide future policy, investment and capacity development. With their inputs and guidance, we will navigate the complex property environment, create a sustainable basis for inclusive growth, and align stakeholders in building a just, resilient and professionalised property sector.

The Department of Human Settlements fully supports this collaborative approach.

As government, we are reimagining our relationship with regulators, researchers and the private sector — not as separate actors but as co-designers and co-creators of feasible solutions to identified challenges. This is how we can unlock sustainable property markets, create decent jobs and ensure that transformation outcomes translate into tangible benefits for ordinary South Africans.

Let us continue to build bridges between theory and practice, research and implementation, and knowledge and action.

To the young people here today — academics, researchers, students and emerging property professionals — this Colloquium is as much about the future as it is about reflection. It is more than a platform for inclusive dialogue, evidence-based policy development and collaboration; it seeks to drive systemic change across the property sector and create sustainable and exciting future career prospects for you.

You are the architects and beneficiaries of the next 30 years of the property sector.

I encourage you to use your research rigour, curiosity and creativity not only to challenge old exclusionary models but also to design new pathways for growth, inclusion and job creation. It is up to you to envision and construct a property sector that reflects your hopes and aspirations. You are the designers of the future, and the future belongs to you.

Our country needs your innovation, your energy and your commitment to ethical leadership. Transformation is not a destination — it is a conscious, ongoing process led by those who believe in fairness, opportunity and progress for all.

As I conclude, let me express my appreciation once again to the organisers — the PPRA, the NRF and Nelson Mandela University — for convening this important platform for dialogue and collaboration.

I hope that the insights shared today will strengthen our collective resolve to build a dynamic, inclusive, transformed and professional property sector that reflects the positive values of our democratic South Africa.

Let us ensure that the property sector not only drives economic growth but also serves as a vehicle for social justice, equity and transformation.

I wish you all meaningful engagements and fruitful deliberations during this Colloquium, and as the Chinese would say, “Let a hundred flowers bloom, let a hundred schools of thought contend.”

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates