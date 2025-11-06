South African Social Security Agency on application of special SRD Covid-19

No fraudulent application of special SRD Covid-19 [R370] will pass scrutiny

South African Social Security Agency [SASSA] is urging all Covid-19 SRD grant (R370.00) applicants to use cell phone numbers that are registered under their names to do official application for the grant. The cell phone number and banking details are crucial particulars for the application processes.

All applicants and beneficiaries must be aware that using your number will assist to monitor, check the progress of the application and receive notifications from the Agency that might need the applicant or beneficiary’s attention. These notifications include the messages to do verification process. Without exercising the verification process the application will be unsuccessful and no grant will be paid.

Verification exercise ensures that the grant is paid to the right person and assists in fighting against fraudulent activities. When the banking details do not belong to the applicant the system will not verify the payment. Once the banking details have been verified and confirmed the grant will be received from next pay run.

To avoid unnecessary delays with your application, applicants must provide accurate information.

To apply for this grant search to https://srd.sassa.gov.za select either South African ID Holders or Asylum Seekers and Special Permit Holders and follow the prompts.

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours 0800 60 10 11 during working hours Monday – Friday.

Enquiries:

Senzeni Ngubeni

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

Tel: 013 754 9367/072 763

