Roman Artistry 6 by Xiao Quan Zhang Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Xiao Quan Zhang 's Roman Artistry 6 as the Silver Award winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Roman Artistry 6 within the competitive kitchenware industry.Roman Artistry 6 addresses the evolving needs of modern households, seamlessly blending classical aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. Its relevance to current trends in the kitchenware industry lies in its innovative 360-degree rotating knife block, superior material quality, and multifunctional configuration, offering users an efficient and visually appealing solution for their culinary needs.Setting Roman Artistry 6 apart from its competitors is its unique fusion of artistic beauty and practicality. The knife set features a smooth, fluid silhouette inspired by ancient Roman columns and Renaissance sculptures, balanced with ergonomic handles and a golden ratio design for optimal comfort and visual appeal. The innovative rotating knife block, complete with built-in gears and metal plates for smooth damping, ensures effortless knife retrieval and storage while saving valuable countertop space.This recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition serves as a testament to Xiao Quan Zhang's commitment to pushing the boundaries of kitchenware design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and innovations within the brand, fostering a continued dedication to crafting products that elevate the culinary experience for users worldwide.Team MembersRoman Artistry 6 was designed by a talented team led by Xiao Quan Zhang, with contributions from Baichuan Cheng, Jiali Peng, and Zihan Li, each bringing their unique expertise to the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xiao Quan ZhangXiao Quan Zhang, also known as Zhang Xiaoquan, is a renowned Chinese kitchenware brand with a rich history spanning nearly 400 years. Founded in 1628 during the Ming Dynasty, the brand has remained committed to its ancestral motto of "fine steel and fine workmanship," seamlessly integrating modern creative and craftsman spirit into its products. Xiao Quan Zhang offers a wide range of high-quality kitchenware, including knives, scissors, kitchen tools, personal care items, and garden hardware.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that winning designs meet the criteria of innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, and environmental impact, among others. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding design achievements in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of advancement and fosters a greater appreciation for the principles of good design.Learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects at https://kitchenwaredesignaward.com

