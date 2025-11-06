Moonlight Reverie 7 by Xiao Quan Zhang Wins Silver in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Moonlight Reverie 7

Xiao Quan Zhang's Innovative Kitchen Knife Set Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Moonlight Reverie 7 by Xiao Quan Zhang as a Silver Award winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Moonlight Reverie 7 within the kitchenware industry and design community, acknowledging its outstanding design and innovation.Moonlight Reverie 7 addresses the evolving needs of modern families and professional chefs who value both aesthetics and practicality in their kitchenware. By incorporating unique color blocking, carefully selected materials, and advanced antibacterial technology, this kitchen knife set aligns with current trends in the industry, offering a safer, more convenient, and efficient way of handling ingredients.The award-winning design of Moonlight Reverie 7 stands out for its smooth, rounded silhouette characterized by fluid lines, perfectly aligning with modern minimalist aesthetics. The unique color scheme, combining creamy white and warm beige tones, adds subtle yet striking visual depth to the design, elevating its distinctiveness and infusing any kitchen with a sense of warmth and understated elegance.The recognition of Moonlight Reverie 7 by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as motivation for Xiao Quan Zhang to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of kitchenware design, setting new standards for functionality, aesthetics, and user experience.Moonlight Reverie 7 was designed by a talented team including Xiao Quan Zhang, Baichuan Cheng, Jiali Peng, and Zihan Li.Interested parties may learn more at:About Xiao Quan ZhangXiao Quan Zhang is a renowned Chinese designer from the esteemed "Zhang Xiaoquan" brand, which boasts a rich history spanning nearly 400 years. Founded in 1628 during the Ming Dynasty, "Zhang Xiaoquan" is a time-honored brand that adheres to the ancestral motto of "fine steel and fine workmanship," seamlessly integrating modern creative and craftsman spirit. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality products, including knives, scissors, kitchen tools, personal care items, and garden hardware.About Zhang Xiao Quan"Zhang Xiaoquan" is a renowned Chinese time-honored brand with a rich history dating back to 1628 AD, during the first year of Chongzhen of the Ming Dynasty. With nearly 400 years of heritage, "Zhang" has consistently adhered to the ancestral motto of "fine steel and fine workmanship," seamlessly integrating modern creative and craftsman spirit. The brand has established a comprehensive product system encompassing thousands of high-quality items, including knives, scissors, kitchen tools, personal care products, and garden hardware.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, and market potential.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement, motivating designers and brands to develop products that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://kitchenwaredesignawards.com

