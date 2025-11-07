Specialty Resins Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Specialty Resins Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Specialty Resins Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the specialty resins market has experienced a consistent increase. The market is set to rise from $9.05 billion in 2024 to $9.48 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This expansion during the historic period can be linked to an increase in demand for materials with high-performance, environmental-friendly substitutes, industrial uses, advanced materials, and growth in the construction sector.

Over the coming years, robust expansion is predicted for the specialty resins market. This market is projected to soar to a valuation of $12.61 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The expansion within this time frame can be traced back to the rising demand for specialized solutions, sustainable and green innovations, high-grade composite materials, intelligent manufacturing methods, and electric vehicles. The forecast period will be characterized by major trends such as bio-based resins, the adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing, breakthroughs in coating technologies, pioneering manufacturing practices enabled by the Internet of Things (IoT), and the shrinking size of electronic components.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Specialty Resins Market Landscape?

The anticipation of increased demand in the construction sector is expected to stimulate expansion in the specialty resins market in the future. The construction field is vast, encompassing aspects ranging from mining, quarrying, and forestry to infrastructure and building construction, product manufacturing and supply, and services like repair, disposal, etc. Epoxy resin, a type of specialty resin, is utilized in creating coatings, adhesives, flooring, plastics, primers and sealers, paints, and a variety of other products and components for buildings and construction. To illustrate, the UK-based Office for National Statistics reported in November 2022 that construction output grew by 0.4% in August 2022 in terms of volume. This was the second month in a row of growth, following an upward revision to July 2022's increase of 0.1%. In terms of levels, August 2022 had the second-highest monthly value ever recorded (£5,011 million), with May 2022 holding the top spot since the beginning of records in January 2010 (£5,035 million). Thus, the expanding demand in the construction sector fuels the growth of the specialty resins market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Specialty Resins Market?

• Aldex Chemical Company Limited

• Radiant Color NV

• Huntsman International LLC

• Purolite Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Thermax Limited

• International Specialty Chemicals Ltd.

• BASF SE

• Emerald Performance Materials LLC

• Arkema S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Specialty Resins Industry?

The evolution of technology has become a prevailing trend in the specialty resins market. Leading enterprises in the field of specialty resins are emphasizing on conceptualizing and producing technologically enhanced resin solutions. For example, ASK Chemicals, a chemical corporation based in Germany, introduced their new reziance brand series of industrial resins in October 2023. The reziance line incorporates high-grade phenolic resins and specialized solutions for casting, along with an increasing array of industrial usage.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Specialty Resins Market

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Vinyl, Polyamides

2) By Function: Protection, Insulation, Other Functions

3) By End Use Industry: Building And Construction, Automotive, Water Treatment, Marine, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace, Other End Use Industries

1) By Epoxy: Liquid Epoxy Resins, Solid Epoxy Resins, Modified Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR): Orthophthalic UPR, Isophthalic UPR, Dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) UPR, Vinyl Ester Resins

3) By Vinyl: Vinyl Ester Resins, Vinyl Chloride Resins, Vinyl Butyral Resins

4) By Polyamides: Aliphatic Polyamides, Aromatic Polyamides, Polyamide Imides (PAI)

Specialty Resins Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the specialty resins market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, with Europe trailing as the second-largest. The market report for specialty resins spans several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

