Chemical Vapor Deposition Market CAGR to be at 10.5% from 2025 to 2029 | $63.17 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Chemical Vapor Deposition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Chemical Vapor Deposition Market?

Over recent years, the market size of chemical vapor deposition has seen significant growth. The market is predicted to expand from a valuation of $38.84 billion in 2024 to a larger $42.33 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth witnessed during the previous periods is largely due to factors such as the expansion of the semiconductor industry, heightened demand for high-performance coatings, increased need for energy storage and conversion applications, the rising optoelectronics market, as well as the growth of the aerospace industry.

In the forthcoming years, the chemical vapor deposition market is anticipated to experience fast-paced expansion and is forecasted to reach up to $63.17 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This predicted increase in the coming period can be related to the surge in the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, heightened attention towards quantum computing, the utilization of medical device coatings, escalating demand for wear-resistant coatings, and advancements in 2D materials. Significant trends to watch during this forecasted period include progress in ALD-CVD hybrid technologies, broadened usage in the aerospace and defense sectors, a switch to remote plasma CVD, a dedication to sustainable and environmentally-friendly CVD technologies, along with a rise in 2D materials and applications of nanotechnology.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market?

The growth of the chemical vapor deposition market is significantly influenced by the expanding semiconductor industry. Semiconductors, because of their unique electrical characteristics, are crucial in the manufacturing of computers and various electronic devices. The semiconductor industry employs chemical vapor deposition to create thin layers and intricate micro and nanostructures. As an example, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a US-based trade lobby that advocates for the US semiconductor sector, reported global semiconductor sales rose by 3.2 percent, from $555.9 billion in 2021 to $573.5 billion in 2022. As a result, the expansion of the semiconductor sector will spearhead the growth of the chemical vapor deposition market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Chemical Vapor Deposition Market?

Major players in the Chemical Vapor Deposition include:

• CVD Equipment Corporation

• Tokyo Electron Limited

• Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

• Veeco Instruments Inc.

• ASM International NV

• Plasma Therm LLC

• Applied Materials Inc.

• OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

• ULVAC Inc.

• Intevac Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Chemical Vapor Deposition Industry?

The chemical vapor deposition market is currently seeing a surge in product innovation, which is becoming a major trend. Many influential players in the market are concentrating their efforts on enhancing the effectiveness of their chemical vapor deposition systems, specifically for the semiconductor industry. As an example, Aixtron, a metalorganic chemical vapor deposition equipment manufacturer rooted in Germany, introduced a new product to its line - the G10-SiC high-temperature chemical vapor deposition (CVD) system - in September 2022. This new introduction, designed for the large-scale manufacturing of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices on 150/200mm SiC wafers, is a further development of their already existing G5 WW C 150mm platform. It boasts a versatile dual-wafer size design (9x150mm and 6x200mm) that is foreseen to assist the silicon carbide industry in transitioning from a 150mm (6-inch) wafer diameter to a 200mm (8-inch) wafer diameter. The platform is built upon the company's established and reliable automated wafer cassette-to-cassette loading technology, with the added bonus of high-temperature wafer transfer.

What Segments Are Covered In The Chemical Vapor Deposition Market Report?

The chemical vapor depositionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Category: CVD Equipment, CVD Services, CVD Materials

2) By Technology: Atomic Layer CVD, Laser Induced CVD, Organometallic CVD, Plasma Enhanced CVD, Plasma Assisted CVD, Low Pressure CVD, Other Technologies

3) By End-Use Type: Solar Products, Electronics, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, Other End-Use Types

Subsegments:

1) By CVD Equipment: Vertical CVD Systems, Horizontal CVD Systems, Cold Wall CVD Systems, Hot Wall CVD Systems

2) By CVD Services: Equipment Maintenance And Repair, Process Development, Consultation And Training

3) By CVD Materials: Precursor Materials, Substrates, Specialty Gases

View the full chemical vapor deposition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-vapor-deposition-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Chemical Vapor Deposition Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the chemical vapor deposition market. North America, however, is projected to exhibit the quickest growth in this market during the estimated period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

