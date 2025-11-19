Water Testing And Analysis Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Water Testing And Analysis Market?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the water testing and analysis market size. This market is expected to expand from $4.13 billion in 2024 to $4.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include strict water quality legislation, increasing worry regarding waterborne illnesses, industrial contamination and effluent surveillance, extension of agricultural activities, and the progress of urbanization and infrastructure.

The market size for testing and analyzing water is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, the value of this market is projected to reach $5.63 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to various factors including increase in global population and water scarcity, heightened awareness of emerging pollutants, focus on recycling water within industries, effects of climate change on water resources, and government led water management initiatives. The future trends likely to shape the market during the predicted period include attentiveness to emerging contaminants and micropollutants, employment of drones and remote sensing for water monitoring, partnerships between technology providers and water utilities, introduction of real-time water quality reporting, and greater stress on recycling and reusing water.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Growth?

The increasing occurrence of diseases transmitted through water is propelling the expansion of the market for water testing and analysis. Diseases conveyed through water are the result of consuming water contaminated with microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and intestinal parasites. As reported by the World Health Organization, a health organization based in Switzerland, in July 2022, around 829,000 lives are lost each year globally due to diarrheal diseases as a consequence of inadequate or unsafe drinking water and deficient sanitation and hygiene conditions (WASH). Consequently, the rise in waterborne diseases contributes to the growth of the water testing and analysis market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Water Testing And Analysis Market?

Major players in the Water Testing And Analysis include:

• General Electric Company

• Veolia Environnement SA

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• Daikin Industries Ltd.

• Johnson Controls International plc

• Carrier Global Corporation

• Emersion Electric Co

• Suez SA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Water Testing And Analysis Sector?

The surge in popularity of solutions-as-a-service (SaaS) is a current trend in the water testing and analysis industry. Water testing organizations are increasingly adopting SaaS platforms to offer remote services such as water quality control, EHS compliance, and carbon report generation. The SaaS model functions by allowing a software service provider to grant access to its software, which operates remotely via a web-based service. Many businesses are introducing SaaS to water testing and management firms to enhance their effectiveness. For instance, in January 2023, the US based Waters Corporation, which manufactures analytical laboratory instruments, introduced a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool named waters connect System Monitoring. This tool is specifically engineered for high-capacity quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) labs.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Water Testing And Analysis Market Report?

The water testing and analysismarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: TOC Analyzer, PH Meter, Dissolved Oxygen Meter, Conductivity Sensor, Turbidity Meter, Other Types

2) By Test Type: Physicochemical Analysis, Bacteriological Testing

3) By Method: Membrane Filter, Multiple Tube Dilution, Visual Comparison Method, Spectrometric Method, Titration Method, Other Methods

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Power, Semiconductor, Food And Beverage, Mining, Refineries, Metals, Chemicals, Environmental, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By TOC Analyzer: Online TOC Analyzers, Portable TOC Analyzers

2) By pH Meter: Benchtop pH Meters, Portable pH Meters

3) By Dissolved Oxygen Meter: Portable Dissolved Oxygen Meters, Benchtop Dissolved Oxygen Meters

4) By Conductivity Sensor: Portable Conductivity Meters, Fixed Conductivity Sensors

5) By Turbidity Meter: Portable Turbidity Meters, Laboratory Turbidity Meters

6) By Other Types: Total Hardness Test Kits, Chlorine Meters, Nutrient Analyzers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Water Testing And Analysis Industry?

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominating region in the water testing and analysis market. The market is forecasted to grow the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report examines the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

