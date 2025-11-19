Frozen Bakery Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Frozen Bakery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frozen Bakery Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a consistent expansion in the frozen bakery market over the past few years with a projection of its value increasing from $45.32 billion in 2024 to $47.55 billion in 2025. This suggests a compound annual growth rate of 4.9%. The historical growth trend can be linked to the surge in urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles, heightened demand for convenience foods from consumers and the proliferation of retail networks and supermarkets. Further contributing factors include enhancements in the cold chain infrastructure.

Expectations suggest robust expansion of the frozen bakery market in the upcoming years, with a predicted value of $60.41 billion in 2029, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the forecast period could be due to increased acceptance of clean labels and healthier choices, advancements in online retail for frozen bakery items, adoption of automation in frozen bakery manufacturing, personalization of frozen bakery items to suit dietary needs, and the introduction of plant-based and vegan options in the frozen bakery sphere. The forecast period may also see certain trends taking the forefront, such as enhanced quick-freezing technology, innovative frozen bakery item development, technological progress in frozen dough manufacturing, focus on eco-friendly packaging options, application of unique ingredients and flavors, and incorporation of intelligent packaging for better traceability.

Download a free sample of the frozen bakery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12717&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Frozen Bakery Market?

The burgeoning demand for convenience foods is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the frozen bakery market. These are foods that have undergone freezing, drying, or canning processes and can be quickly prepared and served. Frozen bakery products, given their prepared nature, are used as easy meal replacements. These items permit easy baking or reheating, providing individuals with freshly-baked delicacies with the least effort and time. For example, Food and Drinks Malaysia by SAIL Group revealed in July 2023 that the sector of convenience food witnessed a growth of 3.0% in 2023 and is projected to touch 7,829.2 kg by 2027. Moreover, the revenue from convenience food in Malaysia was around US$31.84 billion in 2022, with an estimated increase of 5.49% predicted between 2022 and 2027. Consequently, the growing consumption of convenience foods contributes significantly to the rising performance of the frozen bakery market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Frozen Bakery Market?

Major players in the Frozen Bakery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé SA

• Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

• Associated British Foods PLC

• General Mills Inc.

• Kellogg Company

• Dr. Oetker UK Ltd.

• ConAgra Foods Inc.

• Barilla Group

• Flowers Foods Inc.

• Hillshire Brands Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Frozen Bakery Market?

The emergence of product innovation is a leading trend in the frozen bakery market, with major players introducing new products to consolidate their market presence. For example, in February 2022, Griddle, a British frozen baked product company, introduced new frozen vegan toaster waffles to the market. These set themselves apart from the competition due to their compliance with HFSS regulations, contain 40% less sugar than regular waffles, are made from 100% natural ingredients, and do not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Frozen Bakery Market Growth

The frozen bakerymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Ready-To-Prove, Ready-To-Bake, Ready-To-Eat

2) By Recipe: Bread, Viennoiserie, Patisserie, Savory Snacks

3) By Category: Gluten Free, Conventional

4) By End-User: Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Artisans Bakers, Hotels, Restaurants And Catering (HORECA), Bakery Chains, Online Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-To-Prove: Frozen Dough, Frozen Croissants, Frozen Bread Rolls

2) By Ready-To-Bake: Frozen Cookies, Frozen Muffins, Frozen Pastries, Frozen Pizzas

3) By Ready-To-Eat: Frozen Cakes, Frozen Brownies, Frozen Desserts

View the full frozen bakery market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-bakery-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Frozen Bakery Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for frozen bakery. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most significant growth in the predicted period. The frozen bakery market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Frozen Bakery Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Bakery And Confectionary Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bakery-and-confectionary-global-market-report

Frozen Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-food-global-market-report

Frozen Canned And Dried Food Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/frozen-canned-and-dried-food-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.