Luxury Yacht Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Luxury Yacht Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

"Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Luxury Yacht Market Through 2025?

The market size of luxury yachts has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is projected to rise from $7.45 billion in 2024 to $8.06 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Factors such as robust economic development in emerging markets, higher expenditure on recreational pursuits, greater use of social media, and an increase in leisure travel can be credited for the growth witnessed during the historic period.

The expansion of the luxury yacht market in the near future is believed to be strong, with predictions indicating it could reach a value of $11.43 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth within the timeline is due to factors such as rapidly increasing urbanization, expanding tourism sector, rising population, and the growth in high-net-worth individuals. Key emerging trends within this time frame involve fuel cell technology, luxurious hydrogen-powered superyachts, online platforms and streaming services specific for luxury yachts, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), advancements in technology, product innovations, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the luxury yacht market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8991&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Luxury Yacht Market?

The luxury yacht market is predicted to be spurred by an upswing in tourism and leisure pursuits. Essentially, tourism involves leaving one's home for the purpose of unwinding, getting a form of respite, and seeking enjoyment, all made possible with the commercial services available. It's the luxury yachts that aid these leisure activities with activities such as cruising, fishing, exploring uncharted territories, and engaging in maritime pursuits. The amenities provided by these yachts, including sophisticated and fully stocked cabins, dining facilities, and staterooms, boost its appeal among travelers, thereby enhancing yacht demand. For example, data from the World Tourism Organization, a US-based tourism body, reveals that in May 2022, the number of international tourist arrivals globally more than doubled (increased by 130%) in January 2022 compared to the previous year, with an additional 18 million visitors recorded worldwide that month. Therefore, it's this uplift in tourism and leisure activities that is fueling luxury yacht market expansion.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Luxury Yacht Market?

Major players in the Luxury Yacht include:

• Ferretti S.p.A

• Azimut Benetti SpA

• Sanlorenzo S.p.a

• Feadship

• Princess Yachts Limited

• Fr. Lürssen Werft GmbH & Co.KG

• Italian Sea Group

• Fincantieri S.p.A.

• Sunseeker International

• Brunswick Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Luxury Yacht Market In The Globe?

Product advancements are an emerging trend that is gaining traction in the luxury yacht sector. Companies in this market are focusing on creating new, cutting-edge yachts to maintain dominance. For example, in April 2022, Numarine Denizcilik, a Turkish creator of high-performance motor yachts, unveiled a 22XP yacht, their most innovative and entry-level vessel to date in the XP Series. The new yacht boasts expansive social areas, a large flybridge, and large angled windows akin to those on the 26XP. The 22XP's interior is notably one of the most extensive available for a yacht of 70 feet. The 22XP's layout includes the option of three or four spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with a full beam, all situated on the lower deck amply illuminated by natural light. Moreover, the 22XP also features a generously proportioned main deck lounge, an open aft deck, and a magnificent flybridge.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Luxury Yacht Market

The luxury yachtmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht

2) By Size: Up To 100 Meters, 100-150 Meters, Above 150 Meters

3) By Hull Material: Fiber Reinforced Polymers And Composites, Metals And Alloys, Other Hull Materials

4) By Application: Commercial, Private

Subsegments:

1) By Motor Yacht: Open Or Sports Yachts, Flybridge Yachts, Explorer Or Expedition Yachts

2) By Sailing Yacht: Cruiser Yachts, Racing Yachts, Classic Sailing Yachts

View the full luxury yacht market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-yacht-global-market-report

Global Luxury Yacht Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Europe dominated the luxury yacht market and is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth for the forecasted period. The report acknowledges other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Luxury Yacht Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ship Repairing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ship-repairing-global-market-report

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-hybrid-propulsion-global-market-report

Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-management-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.