Krown Technologies to Launch the World’s First Quantum-Secured Decentralized Exchange; KrownDEX

With Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 technology and Krown’s Ecosystem, KrownDEX is positioned to capture a meaningful share of the $1.5 trillion annual DEX Revenue.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. announces the launch of KrownDEX, the world’s first Quantum-Secured Decentralized Exchange, releasing January 3rd, 2026 together with the Krown Blockchain, the $KROWN native coin, Qastle Wallet and the Krown Explorer.

Quantum eMotion (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q) is a strategic equity partner in Krown Technologies, resulting in Quantum eMotion receiving an ongoing revenue share from every transaction processed on KrownDEX. As trading volume grows, QeM’s revenue scales in direct proportion, creating a recurring, compounding commercial advantage for both organizations.

KrownDEX operates with a post-quantum security foundation, integrating Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 entropy engine with Krown’s proprietary post-quantum cryptographic stack to secure trading activity, liquidity movement, and transaction settlement at the protocol level.

Market Position & Growth Outlook

The decentralized exchange sector has become a core pillar of global digital asset infrastructure:

-DEX platforms process more than $1.5 trillion in annual trading volume

-Daily DEX trading volume has averaged $3–6 billion

-KrownDEX is projected to process $100 million to $500 million in cumulative trading volume during its first 12 months, supported by:

-Third-party liquidity aggregation using 0x

-Institutional market maker integration via Wintermute and GSR

-Cross-chain trading pairs including BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT

Fee Distribution per Transaction:

-Validator and staking rewards across the Krown Blockchain

-Ongoing ecosystem development funding for Krown Technologies

-Royalty-based revenue participation to Quantum eMotion

This establishes a self-amplifying economic engine driven by network usage and capital flow.

Leadership Commentary

James K. Stephens, Founder & CEO, Krown Technologies, Inc.:

“KrownDEX moves decentralized trading into a new era of security and performance. Our revenue alignment with Quantum eMotion ensures that as the network grows, the value of the underlying security framework grows with it.”

Francis Bellido, CEO, Quantum eMotion Corp.:

“KrownDEX represents the commercialization of quantum-secure cryptographic integration at scale. Through the revenue share structure, Quantum eMotion directly benefits from the platform’s transactional growth.”

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies LLC, based in Monroe, Louisiana, is a leader in blockchain, decentralized technology, and quantum innovation. Committed to advancing digital asset security, Krown develops cutting-edge solutions in an evolving financial technological landscape.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) is a Montreal-based pioneer in quantum-powered cybersecurity. Specializing in quantum-secure hardware and software, QeM leverages its patented Quantum Random Number Generator to deliver robust protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

