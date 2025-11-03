Krown Network & Quantum eMotion Launch Qastle; The First Hot Wallet Secured by Quantum Entropy & Post-Quantum Encryption

Krown & QeM Graphic 2 Qastle Name Graphic with phone Qastle Wallet

Positioning both companies to disrupt a market expected to exceed $100 billion by 2033.

Quantum eMotion (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. (“Krown”) and Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0) (“QeM”) today announced the global launch of Qastle, the world’s first quantum-secured hot wallet to leverage Quantum Entropy-as-a-Service and Post-Quantum Cryptography to safeguard digital assets against emerging cyber and quantum-based threats. Qastle is now live and available to users worldwide at https://qastlewallet.com.

Redefining Security in the Hot-Wallet Market

Hot wallets remain the most commercially active segment of the $12.6B global crypto-wallet industry — a sector projected to grow past $100B by 2033. However, their permanent internet connectivity has historically made them the most targeted wallets for key theft, phishing-based drain attacks, and exploit-driven compromises.

Qastle disrupts this paradigm by integrating continuous, on-demand quantum entropy, delivered via QeM’s QxEaaS cloud infrastructure, combined with post-quantum cryptographic key protection. This architecture provides randomness and key security exceeding the capabilities of both traditional software-based random number generators and conventional hardware modules.

The Quantum Advantage — Delivered Over the Cloud

Qastle derives its security foundation from QeM’s QRNG2 true-entropy engine, accessed securely through Entropy-as-a-Service rather than embedded local hardware. The system generates non-deterministic, physics-rooted randomness for wallet seed creation, session keys, signing flows, and ongoing key refresh cycles.

This ensures:

• Seeds and keys that cannot be predicted, cloned, or reconstructed

• Continuous resistance to both classical and quantum-computing-enabled attacks

• Compatibility with both mobile and desktop environments

Qastle further integrates post-quantum encryption safeguards to future-proof transactions and identity against the anticipated “Q-Day” decryption event.

“We didn’t just launch another wallet — we launched a new security era,” said James Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies. “Qastle brings quantum-grade security to everyday users, without complexity. It is the first hot wallet designed to stay secure both now and in the post-quantum future.”

“This launch demonstrates the scalability and market readiness of our quantum entropy platform,” said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. “Qastle proves that quantum cybersecurity is no longer theoretical. It is commercial, it is accessible, and it is here today.”

Adoption Outlook & Revenue Potential

Krown Technologies projects between 50,000 and 150,000 users in Qastle’s first quarter and over 1 million users within the first year. The estimated first-year gross revenue is $8 million to $15 million, drawn from:

• Swap and transaction fees inside the Qastle wallet.

• Premium QRNG-secured tiers for advanced and institutional users.

• Integrated staking & earn modules connected to the Krown Blockchain.

• QRNG licensing royalties recognized by Quantum eMotion from enterprise integrations.

Comparable industry precedents—such as MetaMask Swaps generating over $250 million in cumulative fees—underscore the scale of opportunity Qastle targets within the expanding wallet economy.

A Strategic Alliance for the Quantum Era

The launch of Qastle showcases the synergy between Krown’s blockchain-ecosystem engineering and Quantum eMotion’s physics-based cryptography. Both firms plan to extend the Qastle framework to institutional custody, IoT wallet hardware, and SDK solutions for fintech developers requiring post-quantum readiness.

Within the Camelot Ecosystem, Qastle will serve as the central wallet hub powering products such as KrownTrade, KrownEX, Excalibur, and other decentralized utilities.

Availability

Qastle is available now across iOS, Android, desktop, and browser extensions.

Experience the future of secure digital asset management at https://qastlewallet.com.

Watch the full launch replay on YouTube: https://youtu.be/KVloW228fbY.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. develops advanced blockchain, fintech, and quantum-secured products within the Camelot Ecosystem, delivering practical, enterprise-grade blockchain solutions that merge DeFi, AI, gaming, and post-quantum security. Website: https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE: 34Q0)

Quantum eMotion Corp. is a Canadian deep-tech company commercializing Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) solutions for cybersecurity, blockchain, and fintech. Its QRNG2 hardware produces true quantum entropy to secure data and transactions against classical and post-quantum threats.

Website: https://quantumemotion.com

