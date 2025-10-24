Krown Technologies to Launch Crypto Mining Facilities, Secured by Quantum eMotion’s Quantum Encryption Technology

Krown & QeM Graphic 2 Mining Crypto Krown

Flagship Oregon facility set for 2026, with expansions planned in Washington and Texas, establishing a new global standard for quantum-secured mining.

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. announced today that its subsidiary, The Krown Mining Company, will open its first U.S. crypto mining facility in Oregon in 2026. The facility will be the first in the world to integrate Quantum eMotion’s (TSXV: QNC, OTCQB: QNCCF) proprietary quantum encryption technologies (QRNG2 & eSOC-Q) into its core infrastructure.

Following Oregon, additional mining facilities are planned for Washington and Texas, forming a network of quantum-secured mining hubs across the United States.

Redefining Mining Security

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods used in blockchain and mining will face unprecedented threats. The Krown Mining Company is solving this challenge by embedding QeM’s quantum encryption technologies into every facility it operates.

This ensures that every mined block, wallet, and transaction is protected by quantum-grade entropy, setting a new global benchmark for mining operations. By doing so, Krown is not just building facilities—it is creating the blueprint for the future of secure crypto mining.

The Backbone of a Global Industry

The implications extend beyond Krown’s operations. By proving that quantum-secured mining is viable at scale, this initiative positions Quantum eMotion’s encryption products as the backbone of the global crypto mining industry.

• For Communities: Facilities will create jobs, generate local economic growth, and foster innovation hubs.

• For Investors: Quantum-secured mining gives institutions confidence that assets remain safe even in a post-quantum world, opening massive adoption potential.

• For the Industry: With crypto mining expected to surpass $20 billion annually by 2030, quantum encryption is set to become the standard for trust and resilience.

Executive Commentary

James K. Stephens, Founder & CEO of Krown Technologies, Inc., said:

“Our Oregon facility is just the beginning. By building our mining operations on top of QeM’s quantum encryption technology, we’re creating the most secure mining infrastructure in existence. This isn’t just about Krown—it’s about establishing a new foundation for the entire blockchain industry.”

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, added:

“Krown’s vision aligns perfectly with ours. By integrating our QRNG2 and eSOC-Q products into their mining facilities, Krown is demonstrating what we believe will soon become the global standard: quantum-secured mining as the backbone of the industry. Together, we are not only anticipating the quantum era—we are leading it.”

About The Krown Mining Company

The Krown Mining Company, a subsidiary of Krown Technologies, Inc., is dedicated to building and operating quantum-secured mining facilities across the United States. With a flagship site in Oregon and expansions planned for Washington and Texas, Krown Mining Company is pioneering security-first mining infrastructure that combines profitability with institutional-grade trust.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is the parent company of The Krown Network, home of the Camelot Ecosystem—the world’s largest and most rewarding blockchain ecosystem. With 30+ integrated utilities across DeFi, AI, NFTs, and quantum-secured services, Krown’s mission is to deliver enterprise-grade, quantum-resistant blockchain solutions for the future of digital finance.

https://krown.network

About Quantum eMotion (QeM)

Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC, OTCQB: QNCCF) is a Canadian technology leader delivering quantum-based security solutions for the digital world. Its patented Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG2) and eSOC-Q technologies provide uncompromising encryption resilience, ensuring robust protection in a post-quantum world.

https://quantumemotion.com

