President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses International Women’s Forum, 6 Nov

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 6 November 2025, address the International Women’s Forum.

Media interested in covering the International Women’s Forum (IWF) gathering at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) are invited to apply for media accreditation by filling in the IWF media accreditation application at https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/?q=international-womans-forum, and submit it to Sydwell Mabasa by 16h00 today, Wednesday 05 November 2025.

Kindly note that no late submissions will be considered. Entry to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will be firmly reserved for accredited bona fide media personnel only.

Enquiries on accreditation:
Sydwell Mabasa 
E-mail: Sydwell@presidency.gov.za
Cell (whatsup): 076 7913688

Media queries:

Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

