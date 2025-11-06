MPD Investigating Southeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.



On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at approximately 4:50 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast. The suspect implied he had a weapon and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.



The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:









Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25168044

###