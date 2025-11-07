Japan SIM card promo: povo offers 2-hour unlimited data code via Yamato Transport services How to Redeem the Promotional Code

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KDDI Corporation(Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Hiromichi Matsuda) will launch a campaign starting November 7, 2025. At designated offices of Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Yamato Transport), customers who use shipment or temporary baggage storage services will receive a promo code for povo2.0 Unlimited Data for 2 hours* plan available with the data-only eSIM Japan SIM designed for international visitors to Japan. The promotional code can be found on dedicated leaflets placed at Yamato Transport offices.

KDDI Corporation continues efforts to enhance the convenience and comfort of stays for international visitors to Japan through the provision of Japan SIM. Collaboration with mobility and delivery services aims to further improve travel experiences and convenience.

Campaign Overview

・Eligibility

Users of shipment or temporary baggage storage services at participating offices during the campaign period

・Participating Offices

Tokyu Kabukicho Tower In-house Logistics Center

Shinjuku Hyakunincho Office

Ginza 2-chome Office

Namba Ekimae Office

Kuromon Ichiba Office

Kyoto Ekimae Office

Yanaginobanba Shijo Office

・Benefits

A promotional code for povo2.0 Unlimited Data for 2 hours plan available on Japan SIM

・Campaign Duration

November 7, 2025 – December 31, 2025

*Please note that promotional codes are printed on leaflets distributed at participating Yamato Transport offices, and that the amount of leaflets available at each office is limited.

How to Redeem the Promotional Code

① Scan the QR code on the flyer.

② Sign Up or Sign In to Japan SIM.

③Enter the promo code on the leaflet to the promo code field on the Japan SIM dashboard.

More details:

https://povo.jp/japan-sim/online/

*Communication speeds may be limited during times of network congestion.

*Company names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

*Information in this release is current as of the announcement date.

